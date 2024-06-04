Carahsoft and NinjaOne Partner to Strengthen Endpoint Management for State, Local and Education

AUSTIN, Texas & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership that will automate endpoint management, lower costs and reduce risk for State, Local and Education (SLED) organizations. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as NinjaOne’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Endpoint Management Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“SLED organizations are dealing with a surge in the number of devices spread across numerous locations, all while being expected to keep them online and secure with tighter resources. NinjaOne combats this complexity while providing world-class customer support,” said Sal Sferlazza, CEO and Co-Founder at NinjaOne. “Carahsoft is a trusted partner with a history of helping SLED organizations traverse today’s IT and security challenges. We’re thrilled to partner with this organization to make it easier for customers to manage their IT environments.”

SLED IT teams are often understaffed and operate with limited resources. They face the task of supporting and managing infrastructure as well as end user devices across complex and distributed administrative, legislative, community and public safety agencies. Remote and hybrid work, device sprawl, plus the complexity and risks that SLED IT teams must manage are increasingly pervasive challenges. 70 percent of employees use four or more endpoint devices every day, however, 90 percent of organizations say they cannot actively monitor all endpoints according to Enterprise Strategy Group*. NinjaOne helps SLED organizations:

Centralize IT management – IT teams can monitor and manage all their IT assets across locations and agencies from a single interface, freeing up time and resources for more strategic management within organizations. 95 percent of NinjaOne customers saved time at work by automating what used to be manual tasks.

– IT teams can monitor and manage all their IT assets across locations and agencies from a single interface, freeing up time and resources for more strategic management within organizations. 95 percent of NinjaOne customers saved time at work by automating what used to be manual tasks. Reduce cost and complexity – Replacing point solutions used for infrastructure management and support services can lower software license costs, reduce solution complexity, and shrink an organization’s attack surface for IT teams. 91 percent of NinjaOne customers have been able to consolidate or retire two or more tools, resulting in an 81 percent reduction in licensing fees.

– Replacing point solutions used for infrastructure management and support services can lower software license costs, reduce solution complexity, and shrink an organization’s attack surface for IT teams. 91 percent of NinjaOne customers have been able to consolidate or retire two or more tools, resulting in an 81 percent reduction in licensing fees. Improve security – With comprehensive IT asset portfolio visibility, organizations always know the health, performance, and status of their endpoints. Automated patching, software deployment and device configuration allow IT departments to harden endpoints and better protect critical data. NinjaOne customers note significant improvements in their security posture – pointing out patch compliance improved by 95 percent and vulnerability management improved by 96 percent.

"Working in IT has always been complex, but it has grown exponentially more challenging as remote and hybrid work rises and organizations face an onslaught of cybersecurity risks,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “NinjaOne cuts that complexity and bolsters customers’ security by allowing management of these devices from one single tool. Through this collaboration, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can bring exceptional IT management and security to our joint customers, freeing up their critical resources to focus on other challenges their organizations face.”

NinjaOne is available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the NinjaOne team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8585 or NinjaOne@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “Embrace the Power of NinjaOne,” cohosted by NinjaOne.

*Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget, Research Publication, Managing the Endpoint Vulnerability Gap: The Convergence of IT and Security to Reduce Exposure; Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst; Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst; and Bill Lundell, Director of Syndicated Research; May 2023

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.