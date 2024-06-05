Renesas and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Sign Agreement to Accelerate India’s Semiconductor Independence

TOKYO & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) for research and collaboration in the field of VLSI and embedded semiconductor systems. The engagement with IITH professors and staff will focus on R&D and academic interactions with a goal to drive innovation in India’s semiconductor industry and advance the nation’s “Make in India” strategy.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held on June 3, 2024 at the IITH in Telangana state between Malini Narayanamoorthi, Country Head of India and Senior Director of Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Product Group, Renesas, and Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH.

The MOU will help the IITH foster talent development in support of India’s ambition to build a self-reliant semiconductor industry while enabling Renesas to add talented employees in India through closer collaboration with the country’s educational institutions to capture huge market opportunities.

Under the MOU, Renesas this year will begin supporting university course curriculum development, hands-on learning using Renesas development boards and various outreach programs designed to advance lab work and proof-of-concept projects. IITH engineering students will be eligible to apply for six-month Renesas internships and pursue full-time employment with the company.

“India holds significant importance within our business operations, and we appreciate its dynamic innovation environment and strong potential for growth,” said Julie Pope, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Renesas. “We are delighted to partner with IITH in its goal to be the cradle for semiconductor innovation in India. We aim to strengthen India's semiconductor product ecosystem, and support the 'Make in India' objective of providing increasing semiconductor content for India and the world.”

“Recognizing the importance of India at the forefront of the semiconductor industry in influencing the future, our collaboration with Renesas will provide a chance for our students to gain exposure and learn directly from Renesas experts about constructing products with cutting-edge technologies. IITH is pioneering several initiatives to foster talent development in Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector across India. This synergistic collaboration is a booster to that effort. This is also a pathway for R&D collaboration as IITH boasts several expert faculty spanning across several departments who can co develop next generation electronic products with Renesas,” said Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH. “The opportunity for employment at a leading global company is a tremendous additional benefit.”

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

About IIT Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the eight IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of 15 years, the institute has become one of the top-ranked institutions in the country and has received global recognition. It has 300+ full-time faculty, 4,700+ students (60% of them being PG+PhD students), 18 Departments + 1 Centre for Interdisciplinary Programs, nearly 500+ state-of-the-art Research Facilities, and five research and entrepreneurship centres. The institute has a strong research focus with approx. Rs. 1,100+ Cr of sanctioned research funding (Rs. 250+ Cr in 2023-24). IITH has more than 10,500+ research publications with 1,60,000+ Citations, 275+ Published Patents, 3,700+ sponsored/consultancy projects with 500+ running projects, and about 190+ startups that have generated 1,100+ jobs and a revenue of Rs. 1,500+ Cr. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Koo, and YouTube for the latest updates. To know more, please visit https://www.iith.ac.in/