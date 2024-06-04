DEWA leads in the UAE in sustainability perceptions and brand value growth

DUBAI, United Arab of Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brand Finance, the leading international brand valuation consultancy, has revealed that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is recognised to have the strongest commitment to environmental sustainability of any UAE brand. Brand Finance’s report also indicates that in the utility sector, DEWA is the most valuable utility brand in the UAE, and second in the region, with a 3% increase in brand value to USD1.1 billion. The report emphasised DEWA’s exceptional commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, securing its position as the leading entity in the UAE for environmental sustainability perceptions.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the leading entity in environmental sustainability perceptions in the UAE. The vision and directives of our wise leadership guides our efforts to adopt and advance sustainability, as it serves as the cornerstone of all social, economic, and environmental development plans. This important achievement reflects public acknowledgement of our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and our salient role in driving Dubai’s vision for a greener future. At DEWA, we continue to integrate sustainability into all aspects of our operations, ensuring we contribute positively to the economy, environment and society,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA operates in a tough environment – providing essential utilities in a water-scarce, resource-hungry environment, to a rapidly growing population with high expectations. Ensuring the sustainability of its operations and managing its reputation in that context is a significant challenge, but one that DEWA is clearly managing adeptly,” said David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance.

Brand Finance report also highlights DEWA’s comprehensive initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability across all its operations. Key projects contributing to this recognition include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned production capacity of over 5,000MW by 2030. DEWA’s vast portfolio of innovative projects, such as the Green Hydrogen Project, the EV Green Charger initiative, and the Smart Grid, reflect its commitment to utilising advanced technologies to improve energy and water efficiency and drive the energy transition in the UAE.

Source: AETOSWire