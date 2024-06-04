FalconX and Solidus Labs Partner to Bolster Digital Asset Trade Surveillance and Transaction Monitoring

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FalconX, the leading institutional digital asset prime broker and Crypto’s first CFTC-registered swap dealer, today announces a partnership with Solidus Labs, a pioneer in crypto-native compliance and security solutions. Through this collaboration, FalconX aims to bolster its trade surveillance and transaction monitoring capabilities, ensuring robust detection coverage of suspicious activities across FalconX360, its prime brokerage platform.

“Solidus Labs was the ideal partner for us due to their expertise in trade surveillance and deep understanding of crypto," said Nicole Vasold, Head of Surveillance at FalconX. “Their crypto-native detection algorithms, designed to rapidly onboard new trading venues, coupled with comprehensive trade and transaction coverage, align with our vision to provide secure, efficient digital asset market access for institutional investors.”

As the digital asset market continues to evolve, institutional players are seeking trusted and compliant platforms that offer deep liquidity while prioritizing safety and security amidst the volatility of the digital asset landscape.

“As liquidity flows to safety, FalconX stands at the forefront, offering institutional investors access to the deepest digital asset liquidity worldwide," said Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs’ Founder, and Chief Executive. "Solidus is proud to empower FalconX and its clients to confidently scale their digital asset portfolios, knowing that their trades are executed in a secure and compliant manner.”

Solidus Labs' crypto-native detection technology is uniquely engineered to monitor irregular patterns across multiple venues despite the fragmented nature of the crypto industry, where, oftentimes, market data is limited. This empowers clients like FalconX to adapt to evolving market dynamics and enhance liquidity access by executing on new platforms at scale.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital assets prime brokerage for the world's top institutions and the first CFTC-registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native market integrity solutions - trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com/