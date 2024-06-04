Leeward Renewable Energy Signs Long-Term Resource Adequacy Agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric Company for Sierra Pinta Energy Storage Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a leading renewable energy company, has signed a 15-year Long-Term Resource Adequacy Agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) for LRE’s 112.5-megawatt (MW) Sierra Pinta Energy Storage project in Yuma County, Arizona. Sierra Pinta, a standalone battery energy storage (BESS) facility, is adjacent to LRE’s 179-MW White Wing Ranch Solar project, which is currently under construction.

Sierra Pinta Energy Storage supports the continued deployment of renewable energy and is designed to meet the most stringent safety requirements. It will have a storage capacity of 450 MWh of clean power that can be dispatched during peak load times to meet demand. This storage capacity is equivalent to the energy needed to power over 90,100 U.S. homes1 for four hours. Given the interconnected nature of the electric system in Arizona and California, the Sierra Pinta project will advance the energy and grid resiliency objectives of both states.

“ We are proud to partner with PG&E on this transformative project, supporting the transition to a cleaner and more reliable grid while bringing significant tax benefits to the community,” said Eran Mahrer, LRE’s Chief Commercial Officer. “ Sierra Pinta Energy Storage expands our project footprint and further solidifies our commitment to the region. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Yuma County and the local community as we develop and operate the project.”

Sierra Pinta Energy Storage is expected to create approximately 98 well-paying union jobs during peak construction and generate significant property tax and economic benefits for Yuma County. Construction of Sierra Pinta Energy Storage is expected to begin in September 2024, and the project is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

