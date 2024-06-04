Boku Connects Poland’s 16.3m BLIK Users Into Google With New Payment Relationship

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boku Inc. (LON: BOKU), the global network for localized payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it now supports BLIK, the instant payment system in Poland, as a payment method for Google Play Store. With this launch, BLIK’s 16.3 million active users will be able to use their preferred payment method when making purchases from the Google Play Store.

BLIK is Boku’s first account to account (A2A) connection with Google, extending the strong relationship that the global payments network already has with Google through Boku’s Direct Carrier Billing solution. Offering BLIK as a payment option will enable Google to not only grow its current user base on the Google Play Store, but further enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty amongst Poland’s mobile-first consumers who want quicker and more convenient payment choices.

BLIK is a key payment system in Poland offering a fast, secure and convenient way of payment where users do not have to give their data to fulfil a payment. Last year, The National Bank of Poland classified BLIK as one of the "significant retail payment systems" in the Polish market, and it is now the most frequently used payment method for online purchases in the country with half of the adult population using its services.

BLIK is gaining popularity, as evidenced by both consistently growing transactional results and the number of active users, which reached 16.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. In the first three months of 2024, users completed 518 million transactions, of which 264.9 million were in online stores. This represents a 28 percent increase of e-commerce payments compared to the same period in 2023.

Stuart Neal, Boku’s CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to see BLIK go live as a payment option for Google Play Store in Poland. This is our first A2A connection with Google, a company we have had a relationship with for several years, providing them with Direct Carrier Billing solutions. Our mission at Boku is to empower people everywhere to pay for the services they love the way they want, and allow global merchants to seamlessly offer localized payment choice in order to unlock new growth around the world. With local payment methods continuing to grow in popularity, we’re excited to be part of Google’s future payment innovation.”

Magdalena Kubisa, Director Of Business Development at BLIK, commented: “BLIK is a versatile payment method that is already the top choice for online purchase for many Poles. Therefore, we are delighted to expand our network of availability, and through collaboration with Boku, BLIK will be one of the available payment methods for Google Play. For us, this is another strategic step in the development and growth of our system.”

About Boku Inc.

Boku helps people pay the way they want to by building a global network of localized payment solutions including digital wallets, direct carrier billing, and account to account / real-time payments schemes. Boku’s global payments network now includes over 300 local payment methods worldwide, reaching over 7.5 billion consumer payment accounts in more than 90 countries. Boku works with the world’s largest merchants including Amazon, Google, Spotify, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, Tencent and Sky, helping them to grow their businesses in every corner of the globe.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the US, India, Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan and Vietnam.

To learn more about Boku, please visit our website at www.boku.com.