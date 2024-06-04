SentinelOne® and Advantage Partner to Deliver Next-Generation of Managed Detection and Response

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The future of managed detection and response will be driven by generative artificial intelligence, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, and Advantage, the trusted and leading New Zealand managed service, networking and security provider, are joining forces to deliver it to enterprises today. The long-time partners announced that Advantage will integrate SentinelOne’s PurpleAI, the industry’s leading AI security analyst, into its cutting-edge managed detection and response (MDR) service, empowering organizations of all sizes to defend against AI-driven attacks with AI-driven solutions.

“Many vendors are talking about generative AI, but SentinelOne is actually delivering it with technology that is transforming the way security operations work,” said Brad Pearpoint, Managing Director, Advantage. “Together, with our managed service offerings, we can make top-tier Security Operations Centers (SOC) a reality for every business.”

With SentinelOne technology at its core, the Advantage Protect MDR service is a turnkey solution that provides organizations with enterprise-grade protection across their endpoints, servers and cloud environments. With the integration of Purple AI, Advantage can augment the skills of its security team and supercharge their efforts through an advanced AI security solution that not only creates complex data queries from natural language, but anticipates what security analysts need to do and recommends next steps.

“With SentinelOne, we can effectively leverage the power of machine learning and behavioral analysis to dramatically accelerate mean time to investigation (MTTI) and mean time to remediation (MTTR) and identify and neutralize attacks for our customers in real-time,” Pearpoint said.

Advantage has been a SentinelOne partner for four years and won the company’s Asia Pacific and Japan Partner of the Year Award in 2023. It is the only service provider in New Zealand that provides NCSC Malware Free Networks threat intelligence (and other intelligence) via SentinelOne. Advantage also holds the highest SentinelOne SIREN incident response and containment certification available to SentinelOne partners.

“Advantage is one of our premier partners across New Zealand and APJ, and we are pleased to be working with them to deliver comprehensive security without compromise to customers across the region,” said Jim Cook, NZ Sales Director, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne pioneered AI-powered security and we will continue to innovate to transform how security teams manage the complexity of their environments and defend threats.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the world’s leading, autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.