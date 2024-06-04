Census Launches Live Syncs: Real-Time Data Activation on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Census, a leading data activation and reverse ETL platform, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, the launch of Live Syncs, one of the fastest-ever data activation solutions for Snowflake. Developed in partnership with Snowflake’s product team, this new integration on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud will enable organizations to sync their data 100+ times faster and 100+ times cheaper than with traditional batch processing.

“Today marks a massive paradigm shift in how quickly companies can leverage their first-party data to stay ahead of their competition,” said Boris Jabes, Co-Founder and CEO at Census. “In the past, businesses had to implement real-time use cases outside of the AI Data Cloud with custom engineering, which was time-consuming and resource-intensive. Census Live Syncs were born to tear down the latency barrier that previously prevented companies from using the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for all their workloads.”

​​By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Census is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world’s data to help organizations engage with their customers and personalize experiences faster than ever before. Census Live Syncs offers near real-time CDP capabilities on top of the AI Data Cloud. This Composable CDP approach transforms the AI Data Cloud infrastructure that companies already have into an engine that drives business growth and revenue, delivering huge cost savings and data-driven decisions without complex engineering.

“With Census’s Live Syncs release, real-time Reverse ETL on top of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is possible,” said Onil Gunawardana, Head of Snowflake’s Marketing Data Cloud. “Using Census Live Syncs with Snowflake Streams and Dynamic Tables is a significant leap towards making real-time personalization possible for every customer. This partnership greatly simplifies the experience of creating and managing real-time data pipelines and enables teams to build with confidence.”

By partnering with Snowflake to launch Live Syncs, Census will enable joint customers to interact with customers at the moment of intent, deliver the most personalized recommendations, and update AI models with the freshest insights. For example, joint customer Canva used a Composable CDP with Census to harness 200 terabytes of first-party data in Snowflake, achieving results like personalizing customer journeys at scale to over 170 million monthly users, increasing email open rates by 33%, and saving $200k on engineering costs.

"Census and Snowflake help us activate all our data and unlock it in lots of different ways,” said Matthew Castino, Lifecycle Marketing Data Lead at Canva. “We can create complex audiences and even push ML outputs into Braze, Facebook Ads, and Google Ads. It means we're not locked into the particular limitations of an individual tool, like a CDP, so we can have a great deal of flexibility.”

