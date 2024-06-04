Viral Nation Talent and Ford Models Join Forces to Elevate Like Nastya's Presence in the World of Fashion and Beauty

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viral Nation, a leading Social-First Marketing and Talent Representation agency, today announced its partnership with Ford Models to elevate content creator Like Nastya's career and influence into a new realm of mainstream fashion. This strategic collaboration with the prestigious global modeling agency marks a significant milestone for Like Nastya as the two powerhouses guide the beloved personality to new ventures and opportunities across the fashion and beauty industries.

Like Nastya's content journey has captivated audiences worldwide, boasting an impressive 110 million followers on her main YouTube page, and with her greater franchise spanning 21 YouTube channels in various languages amassing more than 350 million followers globally. Her wide-ranging influence has earned her recognition by Forbes as one of the highest-paid YouTube stars of both 2021 and 2022. Her creative ventures have extended well beyond the digital realm as she's introduced a mobile game and an extensive toy line at Target.

Like Nastya is an established entertainment powerhouse whose prominent influence in the children’s content space is cherished by fans around the globe. Now with Like Nastya and her fanbase maturing, Viral Nation’s decision to join forces with Ford Models seizes this exciting window of opportunity to expand her reach and influence into new territories representative of her and her fanbase's evolving interests.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ford Models to support Like Nastya's growth and evolution in the fashion and beauty space," said Jonathan Chanti, President of Viral Nation Talent. "At our firm, we pride ourselves on providing comprehensive talent representation, and this collaboration exemplifies our ongoing commitment to presenting the best opportunities at all stages of their careers. Like Nastya's journey into mainstream fashion and beauty is a natural progression of her passions, and we are excited to support her as she thrives in this exciting new arena.

Commenting on the partnership, Craig Lawrence, Director of Business Development at Ford Models, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Like Nastya to the Ford Models family. Her undeniable talent and global influence make her a perfect fit for our agency. With Ford’s pedigree in the fashion and beauty space, we look forward to working closely with Viral Nation Talent to cultivate Like Nastya's presence outside of digital.”

Anna Radzinskaya, also known as Anastasia's mother, shared her excitement about the next chapter in her daughter's journey, stating, "As Anastasia's mother, I am incredibly proud of all her achievements and continued success; we’re so excited to see her venture into new and exciting opportunities with the help of her teams at Viral Nation Talent and Ford Models."

Viral Nation Talent is home to the largest and most diverse creator roster in the world, developing today’s biggest social stars and redefining the relationship between talent and representation. Viral Nation represents a diverse and award-winning roster of over 900 content creators, celebrities and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. For more information, visit viralnation.com.

Founded in 1946 by its namesakes, Eileen and Jerry Ford, Ford Models pioneered a new kind of global industry based on beauty. Starting out of their New York City home, Eileen and Jerry established a company and brand that launched and defined the modeling industry; as the agency renowned for innovating model management, Ford Models is the most recognized and respected name in the history of modeling. Today, Ford Models is at the forefront of the cultural conversation, representing fashion talent around the world, operating where culture meets creativity. With its main headquarters located in New York City, and with offices in Paris, Barcelona, São Paulo, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, Ford Models continues to innovate and influence the industries of modeling and fashion.

