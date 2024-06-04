Monroe Capital Supports Sheer Logistics’ Acquisition of CargoBarn

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility and equity co-investment to support the acquisition of CargoBarn by Sheer Logistics, an existing portfolio company of Woodlawn Partners.

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of 4PL/Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, freight brokerage, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. Based in Atlanta, GA, CargoBarn is a tech-enabled third-party logistics provider (3PL). CargoBarn provides full Truckload freight brokerage, expedited, drayage, and other specialized services. The acquisition will enhance Sheer’s existing 3PL and freight brokerage offerings through the addition of CargoBarn’s diverse and complementary customer portfolio, extensive carrier network, highly experienced sales and operations teams, and geographic footprint. The acquisition also further bolsters Sheer Logistics’ core 4PL/Managed Transportation Services offering.

This transaction is representative of Monroe’s focus on its independent sponsor vertical. The independent sponsor finance vertical focuses on providing comprehensive “one-stop” solutions for independent sponsors seeking debt and equity co-investment for acquisitions, mergers, business combinations, growth and recapitalizations.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.