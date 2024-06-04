Monex USA Announces Integration with Payments Exchange from Fiserv

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monex USA, an expert partner in global payment, corporate FX, and currency risk hedging services, today announced plans to integrate with Payments Exchange from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial technology. This integration will allow financial institutions that utilize Payments Exchange to work directly with Monex USA as a foreign exchange partner to complete international wire transfers.

"Monex USA's integration with Payments Exchange will expand financial institutions' service offerings for their clients," says Mike Rockouski, Managing Director of Financial Institutions at Monex USA. "This integration underscores our commitment to meeting the cross-border payment needs of financial institutions and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in digital payment solutions."

Payments Exchange streamlines the wire transfer process, enabling straight-through processing and a paperless transaction environment. Payments Exchange: Foreign Exchange services enable end-to-end international wire transfers with one-step wire entry for foreign exchange, helping minimize the time and effort required to manage global payments.

"Monex USA simplifies international transactions," says Mark Hill, Managing Director of Financial Institutions at Monex USA. "Our focus on automating complex processes, along with our commitment to exceptional service, empowers financial institutions to access a diverse range of foreign currency and funds transfer solutions. This not only strengthens existing customer relationships but also expands their customer base. We're excited to introduce Monex USA to financial institutions via our integration with Fiserv."

Payments Exchange has connectivity to multiple global financial networks, allowing it to serve as a single access point to multiple payments channels.

“International wires are often a lifeline for consumers and a necessary service for business,” said Justin Jackson, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Payments at Fiserv. “The integration of Monex USA with Payments Exchange will allow banks and credit unions to access another option to facilitate these foreign exchange payments, enabling a more seamless experience for both the financial institution and their clients.”

About Monex USA

Monex USA has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions for over 24 years. Monex USA is part of the wider financial services group (“Monex Group”) controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly Monex S.A.B. de C.V.), a global investment-grade financial services institution. Founded in 1985, the Monex Group is a global financial services organization that serves over 66,000 clients worldwide. The Monex Group managed US$303 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$11.1 billion worth of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers worldwide throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,700 people globally. As part of the Monex Group, Monex USA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City, Beverly Hills, Houston, Chicago, and Miami.

About Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for nine of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.