AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to USAA Capital Corporation’s Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) to the $500 million, 5.25% senior unsecured medium-term notes, due June 1, 2027, issued by USAA Capital Corporation (headquartered in San Antonio, TX). The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other ratings of USAA Capital Corporation and its insurance affiliates remain unchanged.

AM Best notes that USAA Capital Corporation’s $500 million, 0.5% senior unsecured medium-term notes issued in 2021 matured on May 1, 2024. The net impact of the debt transactions results in stable financial leverage, which remains within AM Best’s guidelines for the current ratings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.