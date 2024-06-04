FlexPath DXP Joins Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) as a Vendor Partner

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexPath® DXP (FlexPath), a leading Fintech provider of innovative financial and digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) as a Vendor Partner.

This strategic alliance underscores FlexPath's commitment to supporting independent dealers by providing them with tailored financial products and digital marketing services designed to enhance their business operations and customer satisfaction while helping them be more competitive in the marketplace.

OIADA, a renowned organization dedicated to serving the needs of independent automobile dealers, offers its members access to a wide range of resources, including advocacy, education, and networking opportunities. By joining OIADA as a Vendor Partner, FlexPath aims to leverage its expertise in financial services and digital marketing to provide OIADA members with unparalleled opportunities to grow their business.

"We are thrilled to partner with OIADA and become a Vendor Partner for independent automobile dealers in Ohio," said Tarry Shebesta, CEO of FlexPath. "We empower dealers with innovative financial solutions and digital marketing that drive growth and profitability. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to the success of OIADA members and the broader automotive industry."

As a Vendor Partner, FlexPath will offer OIADA members access to a range of financial products and digital marketing tools, including VeriQual™ the patent-pending identity verification and credit prequalification with just a phone number web app. Additionally, FlexPath will provide educational resources and training to help dealers navigate the complexities of automotive financing and digital marketing strategies.

"We are excited to welcome FlexPath as a vendor partner of OIADA," said Wendy Rinehart, Executive Director of OIADA. "Their expertise and dedication to the automotive industry make them an invaluable resource for our members. We believe this partnership will bring significant benefits to our dealer community, helping them to thrive in a competitive market."

FlexPath's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with OIADA's mission to support and advocate for independent automobile dealers. Together, FlexPath and OIADA are poised to create new opportunities for growth and success within the Ohio automotive market.

About FlexPath DXP, LLC

FlexPath DXP is a Digital Experience Platform, with deep roots in online sales and marketing, developing revolutionary SaaS fintech solutions, enabling organizations to deliver more personalized and targeted marketing efforts, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies and value for all parties involved.

About OIADA

The Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) is a dedicated organization that represents the interests of independent automobile dealers in Ohio. OIADA provides its members with advocacy, education, and networking opportunities to help them succeed in the competitive automotive market. For more information, visit https://www.ohiada.org/.