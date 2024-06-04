Trilantic North America Completes Strategic Growth Investment in SOFIE Biosciences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilantic North America, a growth-focused middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has made a substantial growth investment in SOFIE Biosciences ("SOFIE" or the "Company"), a founder-led radiopharmacy and contract development and manufacturing organization. The investment was made in partnership with SOFIE's founding team, who will retain a meaningful equity stake and continue to lead the business.

Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia and with 15 locations across the United States, SOFIE is a leading player in the radiopharmaceutical sector, manufacturing more than 567,000 doses annually on behalf of its partners and customers. The growth investment from Trilantic North America will capitalize the business to execute on several growth initiatives, including expanding capacity and points of presence to improve patient access to its growing portfolio of radiopharmaceutical products.

" We are excited to partner with the SOFIE team to support their vision for continued growth and delivering critical products on a just-in-time basis to patients in need," said Ted Rosenwasser, Partner at Trilantic North America. " Molecular imaging is at an exciting inflection point, and we look forward to supporting Patrick, Philipp and the team to expand SOFIE's capability set and drive the Company's impact in this dynamic market."

Munesh Advani, Principal at Trilantic North America, added, " Our investment in SOFIE is another example of Trilantic North America's focus on partnering with founders, families and entrepreneurial management teams to raise their businesses to the next level."

Patrick Phelps, SOFIE Co-Founder, President and CEO, said, “ The recent staggering increase in the adoption of radiopharmaceuticals in medicine provides SOFIE, and our scientific community, numerous opportunities to provide value through companion diagnostic development, and manufacturing of diagnostic and therapeutic products, at scale. Such an opportunity comes once in a lifetime. Trilantic is the right partner to make our full vision come true.”

William Blair & Company, LLC acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal advice to Trilantic North America. Solomon Partners Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided legal services to SOFIE.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed or is currently managing seven private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $10.9 billion. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About SOFIE

SOFIE’s vision is to improve patient outcomes by developing and delivering molecular diagnostics and therapeutics (Theranostics). With its robust radiopharmaceutical production and distribution network, mature contract manufacturing services, and now, high value Theranostic intellectual property, SOFIE is poised to deliver on the promise of radiopharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit https://sofie.com or contact info@sofie.com.