Fuse Integrates with Informed.IQ to automate verifications and fraud detection using AI

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informed.IQ, the fastest growing technology supplier of AI verification software to the finance industry, and Fuse, a next-generation loan origination system (LOS), announced they’ve launched an integrated solution that powers streamlined verifications and fraud detection for financial institutions.

Fuse enables banks and credit unions to build custom workflows and integrations with their next-gen loan origination software. The new workflow allows users of the Fuse system to take advantage of Informed’s AI-powered verification suite to reduce operating expenses, detect income fraud, shorten loan processing times, and allow lenders to access that information in a single location in the LOS. Fuse’s diverse and growing customer base across consumer, commercial, and auto lending will extend Informed’s technology across multiple lending verticals.

Andres Klaric, Cofounder of Fuse said, "This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize software tools for lending, and we are thrilled to join forces with Informed.IQ to further our commitment to empowering lenders."

“Fuse has taken the consumer lending industry by storm, providing innovative origination technology and we are excited to partner,” said Justin Wickett, CEO of Informed.IQ. “The new solution allows FIs and lenders to more seamlessly reap the benefits of Informed’s services.”

About Informed.IQ

Informed uses AI and ML technologies to instantly verify income, assets, residence, employment, and loan conditions based on lender guidelines enabling real-time, unbiased credit decisions with less fraud. Informed’s models are trained to process hundreds of document types and consumer-permissioned data sources, automating verification clearance for lenders. In 2023, Informed processed 6+ million consumer credit applications, automating $125+ billion in loan originations to date. Informed.IQ automates verifications with 99% accuracy in seconds with no humans-in-the-loop.

Informed’s Knowledge Graph and Data Consortium comprising 66+ million records and 1.5 billion lending data points powers a Configurable, Verticalized AI Platform enabling financial institutions to scale their entire portfolio of documents and data.

To learn more, visit informediq.com or follow Informed on LinkedIn.

About Fuse

Fuse is a next-gen loan origination system (LOS) that simplifies lending for financial institutions by providing the ability to customize financial rules, utilizing a low-code API builder and personalized agent portal. Dedicated to simplifying and modernizing the LOS market, Fuse delivers top-tier, customer-focused technology solutions for lenders. By streamlining the lending process, Fuse facilitates reliable interactions between lenders and borrowers, providing a secure and scalable platform for banks, finance companies, credit unions, and fintechs. With Fuse, business teams can confidently implement changes without hesitation. Headquartered in New York, NY, Fuse is committed to transforming the lending industry.