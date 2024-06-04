Mobix Labs Chosen to Supply High-Performance Connectors for U.S. Navy's Standard Missile-6 Program

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mobix Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a leader in advanced connectivity solutions, proudly announces a milestone achievement in collaboration with the U.S. defense sector. Mobix Labs has been selected as a supplier of connectors to be used in the Navy’s Standard Missile-6 program and has completed its initial product delivery.

The Standard Missile-6 is an integral component of the U.S. Navy’s defense arsenal, and the only weapon that can perform anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and ballistic missile defense and sea-based missions. Its deployment enhances America’s naval fleet ability to defend against threats, ranging from enemy aircraft to ballistic missiles.

Mobix Labs’ connectors have undergone rigorous testing and will be used in the Standard Missile-6 guidance system to ensure clear and reliable communications. This significant milestone reflects Mobix Labs' unwavering dedication to delivering high-performance, reliable solutions essential for our national defense.

“The integration of Mobix Labs' connectors significantly bolster the capabilities and effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s Standard Missile-6 program,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Our parts deliver high performance and enable high reliability communications in the Standard Missile-6 guidance system, with the ability to withstand high shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures. Completing our first delivery of connectors marks a significant milestone, and we look forward to more orders on this important U.S. defense program. This approval validates that mission critical systems can rely on Mobix Labs' connectors for predictable performance.”

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, imaging, switching and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnect and AI datacenters, and high frequency 5G wireless solutions for high performance and reliability in demanding applications. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ ability to deliver guidance system parts in connection with the U.S. Navy’s Standard Missile-6 program. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.