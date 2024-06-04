Body Vision Medical Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with AMCO Incorporated

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with AMCO Incorporated to expand access of its cutting-edge LungVision® real-time, intraoperative CT imaging system to Japan.

LungVision® uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform any C-arm fluoroscope into an intraoperative tomographic imaging system with advanced navigation capabilities. LungVision’s real-time imaging gives bronchoscopists the confidence to biopsy from small pulmonary lesions with greater speed and precision, maximizing the likelihood for earlier-stage cancer detection and improved lung cancer survival.

“Japan has the highest lung cancer screening adoption rate of any country in the world,” said Jon Ulvestad, VP of Sales and Market Development at Body Vision Medical. “This translates into a need to definitively diagnose a large number of patients identified with suspicious pulmonary nodules. LungVision® provides the Japanese healthcare system a clinically- and cost-effective means to diagnose lung cancer patients at scale and this agreement with AMCO is a key milestone in giving Japanese clinicians and patients access to the latest in lung cancer diagnostics technology.”

About AMCO Incorporated

For over seventy years, AMCO Incorporated, with head office in Tokyo, Japan, has been involved in successfully importing, marketing, and servicing medical and scientific products from the USA and Europe. We have worked hard to maintain a leadership position in the Japanese market by introducing state-of-the-art technology and products. We are proud of our long history of success in Japan and continue to actively seek new and innovative medical and scientific products from around the world.

Visit https://amco.co.jp/ to learn more.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision®, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.