Race Communications Chooses IP Infusion for Software Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, today announced that Race Communications has chosen IP Infusion products to accommodate and expand its growing network needs as one of California’s largest fiber Internet providers. IP Infusion’s OcNOS networking software deployed on open networking hardware will provide the basis for Race Communications’ edge and backbone routing.

Race Communications is transitioning from an L2 ring-based network to a new IP/MPLS-based network. OcNOS delivered an open networking platform to provide interoperability with Race’s existing network. Race deployed a range of modern OcNOS bundled solutions ranging from 32 Gbps fanless, quiet, and energy-efficient networking platforms and upwards to scalable 2.4 Tbps platforms.

Race Communications has been servicing customers since 2004. In 2023, the company introduced California’s first residential 10G fiber Internet. Currently, Race has over 2.6 million feet of fiber optic line installed, and aims to connect more than 350,000 homes and businesses by 2030.

“IP Infusion was the natural choice given the flexibility of hardware availability, but far more importantly, due to the robust implementation of the protocols Race already had deployed,” said Carlos Alcantar, CTO for Race Communications. “Even with an open networking solution, we received solid protocol implementations, good lead times and support, amazing professional services, and good equipment pricing.”

“California, as one of the largest self-sustaining economies in the world, occupies a unique position in the business landscape by fostering innovation,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “California-based companies such as IP Infusion and Race Communications maintain a commitment to upholding these values by creating and providing feature-rich products with real-world applications.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.