Crawford Area Transportation Authority Announces Partnership with Modeshift and Drives Forward Pennsylvania's Transit Evolution with Digitalization

MEADVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modeshift, a leading contactless fare collection system provider, announced today a partnership with Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA). The partnership will digitize CATA’s transit operations in Crawford county, providing a cutting-edge mobile ticketing platform for residents, comprising six intown bus lines in Meadville and four commuter bus lines to Meadville from Titusville, Cochanton, Conneaut Lake and Seagertown.

The new online and mobile platform will provide riders with a hassle-free ticketing solution, enabling them to plan, pay and validate rides with just a few clicks on their smartphones. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the transit experience by introducing a seamless and convenient way for passengers to manage their commute online or with their mobile devices.

CATA is the latest Pa.-based transit agency to partner with Modeshift to modernize fare and data collection infrastructure. Most recently, Modeshift partnered with Hazleton Public Transit (HPT) and continues to see success in five other partnerships across the state.

“Our partnership with Modeshift will help CATA further our strategic goals to improve the riding experience, reduce cash collection in the fare box and enhance our services throughout rural communities,” said Timothy Geibel, Executive Director at CATA. “CATA provides crucial lifeline services, and we’re excited to implement new technologies that just a few short years ago were only available in larger, more urban settings.”

“This partnership between CATA and Modeshift underscores Pennsylvania's leadership in embracing digital transit technologies,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “CATA is becoming a trailblazer in the state's transition towards digital fare collection systems, enhancing rider experiences and shaping the future of public transportation in Pennsylvania. We are proud to collaborate with CATA on this journey towards a more efficient, accessible and sustainable transit system.”

Modeshift's innovative platform will offer a range of features designed to enhance the commuting experience for CATA riders, including:

Mobile Ticketing : With the free Smart Pay app, available for both Apple and Android devices, riders will be able to effortlessly plan their trips and purchase fares directly from their smartphones.

: With the free Smart Pay app, available for both Apple and Android devices, riders will be able to effortlessly plan their trips and purchase fares directly from their smartphones. Smart Cards: For riders without mobile devices, CATA will offer special reloadable Smart Cards that can be linked to their credit or debit cards for convenient fare payment.

For riders without mobile devices, CATA will offer special reloadable Smart Cards that can be linked to their credit or debit cards for convenient fare payment. Web Portal : Passengers will access trip planning tools and fare purchasing options through an intuitive online portal, further simplifying the transit experience.

: Passengers will access trip planning tools and fare purchasing options through an intuitive online portal, further simplifying the transit experience. Smart Pay Account: Riders can create personalized profiles, manage their favorite locations within the CATA network, view purchase history and easily reload passes—all from one centralized platform.

Riders can create personalized profiles, manage their favorite locations within the CATA network, view purchase history and easily reload passes—all from one centralized platform. Data Collection: Through Modeshift's advanced data collection capabilities, CATA will gain access to real-time insights that enable optimization of transit operations, data-driven decision-making and resource savings.

The mobile ticketing platform will be available for CATA passengers this summer, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing transformation of Pennsylvania's transit landscape. With CATA as the sixth city in Pennsylvania to adopt Modeshift's cutting-edge technology, the state's transit systems are rapidly advancing into the digital age. By leveraging Modeshift's innovative platform, CATA is spearheading the state's transition towards contactless fare collection systems, setting new standards for efficiency, accessibility and convenience in public transportation.

To learn more about the Crawford Area Transportation Authority partnership and other initiatives, please visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift, Inc. is a technology company that helps transit agencies modernize their user-facing technology and the underlying infrastructure to improve efficiency, increase ridership and provide adequate, sustainability-oriented service. It is the only all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure platform that also gives the transit industry the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and aim for sustainability.

Our core product is Account-based Fare Collection System, based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and delivered as a service (Software as a Service – SaaS). Modeshift also provides other subsystems which complete the stack of hardware and software needed to operate a modern transit system such as Mobile ticketing, AVL/CAD and real-time passenger information.