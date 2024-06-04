Sisvel Campaign Demystifies Patents for Cellular IoT Device Makers

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sisvel, operator of the leading cellular IoT patent pool, has launched a new informational campaign that will help IoT device makers navigate the legal issues involved in implementing the NB-IoT and LTE-M standards and understand the simple, efficient solutions created by industry to ensure the continued growth of these technologies.

The new campaign, which can be found at iotpatentpool.com, introduces IoT product makers to the world of technology licensing. It features simple introductions to concepts including patents, standards, licences and patent pools. The project also explains the potential risks for companies that ignore these vital subjects, as well as the cost and time burdens of negotiating licences one-on-one with a multitude of different patent owners.

The cellular IoT market is remarkably diverse, with small and medium-sized companies constantly rolling out new solutions to enable smart cities, smart grids, smart agriculture and smart supply chains. Many of these emerging players lack the large legal departments and extensive commercial IP experience of more established companies in the telecoms industry.

The Sisvel Cellular IoT patent pool enables end-product makers to access NB-IoT and LTE-M standard essential patents held by over 30 major innovators in one fast, simple and low-cost transaction. That frees them up to spend more time and money doing what they do best – bringing useful connected products to the market.

Sisvel’s recently announced licence deal with leading IoT module manufacturer Nordic Semiconductor demonstrates strong market validation of the programme’s value proposition. With this informational campaign, Sisvel aims to reach as many IoT stakeholders as possible with an important message – that patents fuel cellular innovation and cannot be ignored, but neither are they a barrier to IoT adoption.

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel | We Power Innovation

www.sisvel.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sisvel-group

https://twitter.com/sisvelgroup