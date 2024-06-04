Tyto Athene, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, to Acquire Cybersecurity Specialist MindPoint Group

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto”), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MindPoint Group (“MindPoint” or the “Company”), a premier provider of end-to-end managed cybersecurity services to leading U.S. federal agencies and organizations. Tyto is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries.

Tyto delivers enterprise-level solutions that enable modern networking, enterprise IT, and cybersecurity services for U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, and public safety agencies around the globe. As a pure-play cybersecurity provider, MindPoint will bolster Tyto’s cyber capabilities and expand its current footprint in the federal civilian market.

Since 2009, MindPoint has been a global trusted cybersecurity advisor to U.S. federal agencies and commercial enterprises. The Company is an ISO 9001-certified organization that offers a multi-faceted approach to delivering comprehensive, best-of-breed cybersecurity services and solutions. With expertise in cyber defense; governance, risk, and compliance; architecture and engineering; and proactive security services; MindPoint has demonstrated a proven ability to deliver managed Security Operations Center (SOC) services.

“MindPoint’s customer-first ethos and dedication to delivering top-of-the-line cybersecurity solutions make an excellent fit with our mission-focused culture,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene. “The synergies between MindPoint and Tyto enable us to provide a fully integrated cyber solution approach that many of our customers seek to bolster their security postures against evolving cyber threats.”

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, “We’ve tracked MindPoint for a number of years and have been impressed by its highly technical workforce, cutting edge capabilities, and deep commitment to the success of its customers’ missions. This acquisition strengthens Tyto’s cyber capabilities, adds scale, and supports further expansion into the federal law enforcement segment. We look forward to supporting Dennis, Patti, and the team with this integration as Tyto continues to accelerate its growth and further strengthen its core service offerings.”

“We are delighted to be joining the Tyto family and look forward to our future collaboration,” said Patti Chanthaphone, President of MindPoint. “I am pleased to work with Dennis, partner with Arlington, and assume a senior role with Tyto’s leadership team, to bring resilient and comprehensive cyber system integration capabilities to our mission partners.”

The transaction is expected to close at the end of June 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is a leading provider of mission-focused solutions for U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, civilian, and public safety agencies around the globe. We bring over 60 years of experience, global logistics expertise, and full-spectrum digital transformation solutions to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations. We transform our deep understanding of the customer’s mission to deliver increased resiliency, capability, and flexibility so agencies can act with certainty. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or Tyto Athene on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the government services and technology, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.