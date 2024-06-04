iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, the annual concert event taking place on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 at T-Mobile Arena. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will feature performances by Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

“ The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia. “ And with Hulu as the Official Steaming Destination, the festival will reach even more fans across the country.”

Each night, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Additional information about the livestream will be posted across Hulu’s platform and social media channels.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while presale tickets last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Eligible Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase, to enjoy an exclusive cardholder pre-concert event featuring a private soundcheck performance by New Kids on the Block, plus complimentary light fare, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last.

“ This year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival includes a great lineup of artists across a variety of genres,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “ Our cardholders are huge music fans, and we’re thrilled to offer them unique access to the concert event, giving them the chance to experience some of their favorite artists in an unforgettable way.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com beginning Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Proud partners of this year's event include Presenting Partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M's®, [ yellow tail ], with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival live video stream on Hulu will be executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia along with Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira, and Glenn Stickley from OBB LiVE, the live event and specials division of OBB Media. iHeartMedia and OBB Media are expanding their production partnership after producing last year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball TV Special, which aired on ABC and Hulu.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Dining, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including music, dining, sports and the arts. Learn more at capitalone.com/ entertainment and capitalone.com/dining.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 95+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team, as well as UFC’s exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council’s standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.