Lincoln Property Company Joins Development Team for 6767 Sunset in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln"), a global, full-service real estate firm, announced that it has joined the development team for 6767 W Sunset, a project led by Thomas St. John, founder of the leading international entertainment accounting firm, Thomas St. John Group. The project spans almost two acres at the northeast corner of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Lincoln is actively pursuing alternative site strategies for the project.

“This site sits in the center of one of the most dynamic locations in the nation and we are thrilled for the opportunity to join the development team,” said Rob Kane Senior Executive Vice President and Market Leader for Southern California for Lincoln Property Company. “The potential for this property in the heart of Hollywood is tremendous, and we’re actively exploring highest and best use site strategies that will create value and deliver a landmark project for the city, its residents and the local community.”

“While originally envisioned as a creative office project with music recording and video production as a core component, shifting market dynamics make residential an attractive alternative for the site,” added Kane, who along with Lincoln’s Sam Pepper, is leading the process of pursuing alternative residential schemes. HKS has been retained as the architect for the residential scheme, which will continue to include recording studios.

“Our vision to create an iconic Hollywood landmark of this scale and complexity is only possible by our ability to assemble the best people and teams in the industry, such as world-renowned architects, HKS. The addition of Lincoln Property Company to the team is a proud and exciting milestone as we continue to bring this project to life,” said Thomas St. John. Chief Financial Officer, Marlena Kaplan said, “We are delighted to partner with Lincoln to make this project a reality in the vibrant center of Hollywood.”

The original office scheme—often referred to as the CMNTY Culture Campus —will continue to move through entitlements in parallel.

About Thomas St. John Group

Thomas St. John Group provides international tax and accounting services, business transformation consulting, intellectual property and real estate investing solutions to entertainment business management clients, family offices and UHNW individuals around the globe. Their integrated teams based in Los Angeles, New York, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm combine hard-won industry experience and with unmatched technical expertise, to transform creative businesses and empower clients to pursue international growth and opportunities. www.thomasstjohn.com

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-used properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 510 million square feet of commercial space. In addition to providing third-party real estate services, Lincoln has completed over 150 million square feet of development since its inception in 1965 and has another $20 billion currently under construction or in the pipeline. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.