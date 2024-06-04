ESAB Announces Distribution Agreement With INFRA Group

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESAB Corporation, a focused premier industrial compounder, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with INFRA Group to expand the availability of ESAB’s differentiated solutions by offering its welding and gas control equipment to customers in Mexico. Founded in 1919, INFRA Group is a leading Mexican provider for industrial and medical gases, welding machines and a diverse range of welding products.

“We are thrilled to enter this agreement with an established distributor like INFRA which provides us an opportunity to further accelerate growth in our Americas business,” said Olivier Biebuyck, President, Fabrication Technology, ESAB Corporation. “Working with INFRA enables ESAB to expand our customer base in Mexico, enhance our service levels and create new opportunities to sell our award-winning equipment range. Together, ESAB and INFRA are excited to drive future growth in Mexico by providing best-in-class service and innovative solutions to our customers.”

INFRA Group will have access to ESAB’s innovative products that provide enhanced performance, portability, reliability, and user-friendly operation, including the award-winning, battery-powered Renegade VOLT™ as well as equipment from its leading Rogue™, Rustler™ and Arcair™ product lines. ESAB’s high-tech array of solutions will further differentiate INFRA with its customers.

About INFRA

Founded in 1919, in Mexico, INFRA Group is actively engaged in the production, sales, and distribution of industrial and medical gases, cryogenic, high purity and specialty gases, cryogenic tanks, welding and cutting machines, personal protective equipment (PPE) and a diverse range of welding products. The group employs approximately 5,000 associates throughout the country. To learn more, visit https://www.grupoinfra.com/.

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation is a focused premier industrial compounder. The Company’s rich history of innovative products, workflow solutions and its business system ESAB Business Excellence (“EBX”), enables the Company’s purpose of Shaping the world we imagine.TM ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.