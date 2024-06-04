Cass Information Systems, Inc. and FreightWaves SONAR Announce Partnership for Supply Chain Intelligence

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS) and FreightWaves SONAR, the leader in supply chain intelligence, are excited to announce a strategic partnership designed to benefit the freight and logistics industry.

Cass, a premier provider of freight audit and payment solutions, is proud to announce its position as a critical channel partner for the SONAR Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) tool, enabling Cass customers to easily access industry rate information and compare their own data for effective benchmarking purposes. Cass is an exclusive partner for SONAR SCI in the freight audit and payment space.

The partnership will also allow Cass customers to directly access their data within the SCI platform, streamlining the process for greater efficiency and allowing them to easily benchmark their truckload freight network across both cost and service dynamics, see their level of financial risk, and assess their company’s Scope 3 carbon emissions based on the total number of moves.

“ This partnership is exciting because it gives Cass clients a pathway to further optimize the data assets they gain through the freight audit and payment process,” says Tony Urban, president of Cass’s freight payment organization. “ Adding SONAR SCI to our Decision Intelligence Suite is extremely powerful for those interested in staying vigilant over their transportation costs – which is all of our clients.”

“ SONAR is dedicated to continuous improvement of the experience for our customers, and our partnership with Cass ensures that our mutual clients will have access to the best available data to optimize their supply chain networks,” says Spencer Piland, COO & CFO of FreightWaves SONAR. “ The partnership provides mutual customers with a way to easily understand how their rates compare against the industry so they can more effectively benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast for better supply chain planning.”

Cass customers can easily add SONAR SCI to their existing Cass contract directly through their Cass account team. To learn more, visit www.cassinfo.com/freight-audit-payment/services/market-intelligence-with-sonar-sci.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

About FreightWaves SONAR

FreightWaves SONAR is the leading provider of high-frequency, global supply chain intelligence for the freight and logistics industry. SONAR’s price, demand and capacity data allow customers to benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast the global physical economy. SONAR adheres to IOSCO principles for developing freight benchmarks, ensuring confidence in the data integrity while helping firms de-risk exposure to freight market conditions. Our mission is to bring transparency to all parts of the supply chain for better decision-making and performance. Learn more at sonar.freightwaves.com.