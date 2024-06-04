Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-1 and FeatherEdge Support the Achievement of Flight Heritage for Arkisys’ Applique Technology

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced in conjunction with Arkisys Inc. (“Arkisys”), the successful completion of a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) contract deliverable and the achievement of flight heritage status for Arkisys Applique aboard LizzieSat™-1.

Arkisys is a creator of spacecraft architectures and platform solutions that open up in-space services. Arkisys integrated their Applique hardware with Sidus’ FeatherEdge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, enabling the successful completion of DIU contract deliverables. The DIU, an organization within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), was established to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology solutions into the U.S. military by leveraging partnerships with innovative companies, particularly those in the commercial sector.

The Arkisys Applique is a universal interface adapter designed to connect various spacecraft payloads using common interface standards and protocols. The Applique enables secure connections of external payloads to the Arkisys Port's systems, facilitating operations such as robotic arm manipulation, multispectral imaging, and synthetic aperture radar usage.

The Applique hardware, integrated with FeatherEdge, performed functional tests to run orbit propagation algorithms, monitor temperatures, and send/receive telemetry packets, images and commands. The mission goal was to specifically test, validate, and mature the Applique design and architecture which will allow any customer payload or component to fly without having to modify their data or connector protocols. Arkisys plans to use the Applique for all future space missions to and from its Port Modules to support a variety of payload and customer goals.

“The success of this mission solidifies our position in the forefront of the space economy as an affordable and efficient means of integrating customer technology in our flexible multi-mission platform to allow advancement or maturity in Technology Readiness Level (TRL),” said Carol Craig, Sidus Space CEO and Founder. “We congratulate Arkisys in achieving TRL 9, the highest readiness level indicating their technology is flight proven through successful mission operation in space.”

“I am extremely proud of the team at Arkisys for collaborating with the Sidus team to achieve space flight heritage for Applique!” said David Barnhart, CEO for Arkisys. “The Applique flown on Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-1 represents a major step in allowing anyone to connect on the ground, and in orbit. Arkisys is committed to supporting a new approach to optimization in space, where companies, academics and governments can easily add new capabilities to payloads and spacecraft post-launch. Our ‘universal data translator’ is now making space simple for anyone wanting to grow and extend life and revenue, after launch.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Arkisys

Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California, is enabling any customer to enhance their growth and space capability, on orbit. Arkisys is a creator of spacecraft architectures and platform solutions that open up in-space services. By design, Arkisys offers affordable space-based services for any organization, company, Government and academic institutes interested in next generation on-orbit space-based commerce. We work with any system or subsystem provider to integrate their technology onto our Ports and encourage and enable innovation in components, payloads and new mission growth, post launch. For more information, visit http://arkisys.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.