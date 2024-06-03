TaskUs and Mavenoid Announce Strategic Partnership To Enable AI-Powered Product Support

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, and AI-powered product support platform Mavenoid announced their strategic partnership today.

Together, TaskUs and Mavenoid will combine expertise in AI and personalized product support to optimize next-generation, personalized self-help product support solutions trusted by some of the world’s leading consumer brands.

By automating product support through AI self-service and live human support in one AI-powered product assistant, the collaboration between Mavenoid and TaskUs will allow manufacturers’ and retailers’ customers to help themselves with everything from troubleshooting, setup, spare part sales, and product selection to getting advice about products.

Intelligent Virtual Troubleshooting

The partnership aims to offer streamlined support for all customers. TaskUs and Mavenoid use AI that is trained specifically to handle the complexities of product and device troubleshooting, and offer guided, step-by-step support specific to the needs of each consumer. Customers will now be equipped with instructions that incorporate videos, diagrams, user manuals, and product images to resolve their product issues on their own with the right guidance, allowing them to resolve more issues remotely, with self service resolution rates of 58% and up.

Live Agent Transfer

With TaskUs’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through providing human expertise in its GenAI solutions, any escalated support issues will now receive a seamless transfer to a live agent within seconds. This partnership with Mavenoid will equip these live agents with video call capabilities and AI chat auto-translations to hundreds of languages, enabling them to see product issues live and communicate frictionlessly in real time. Agents will also receive a step-by-step history of each customer’s support interaction history leading up to each call so they can focus only on the most critical issues, rather than wasting time on repetitive inquiries.

Revenue-Increasing Insights

This Mavenoid and TaskUs partnership will enable brands to build more cost-efficient support teams with the tools and insights to facilitate revenue generation. By providing an end-to-end view of the virtual support journey and building an interactive feedback loop to inform future support decisions, brands can identify common issues with their products and initiate strategic shifts in their product development to further benefit their bottom line.

"We are thrilled about our strategic partnership with Mavenoid, marking a transformative phase in AI-enabled customer support,” said Phil Tomlinson, DVP, of Global Offerings at TaskUs. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to efficient issue resolution, enabling retailers to deliver an enhanced customer experience through unparalleled product support. Together, we are ushering in a new era of AI-powered product support for the world's leading retail consumer brands."

“This partnership marks an exciting chapter for TaskUs, Mavenoid, and our joint customers and prospects,” said Gintautas Miliauskas, CEO & Co-Founder of Mavenoid. “By working together, we will offer an optimal mix of cutting-edge, AI-guided, and conversational technology with best-in-class remote live agent support, allowing brands to gain overall operational efficiencies while improving the customer experience.”

For Mavenoid and TaskUs, this partnership symbolizes the redefinition of customer care and support via AI self-service collaboration for products and devices. Following today’s announcement, the two companies are excited to offer a comprehensive end-to-end customer support solution that will benefit brands in areas such as lower support costs through reduced live chat volume, improved first-time resolution rates, high self-service resolution rates, and increased customer satisfaction.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,600 people across 27 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

About Mavenoid

Mavenoid is the AI-Powered Support Platform specifically designed for products and devices, and is used by iconic brands within consumer electronics, household appliances, power equipment, smart home technology, and more. Mavenoid’s purpose-built technology delivers best-in-class customer support with intelligent troubleshooting and remote support that delivers resolution rates of 58% and up. With Mavenoid, product manufacturers and sellers provide genius level customer support and realize brilliant ROI. Learn more at Mavenoid.com.