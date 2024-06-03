i2c Inc. and Affiniti Finance Partner to Expand Financial Access for America’s Underserved Small Businesses

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, today announced its partnership with Affiniti Finance (New York City), a fintech innovator dedicated to serving overlooked small business industries across the United States.

Powered by i2c's highly customizable payments platform, Affiniti is able to deliver credit programs offering industry-specific features and rewards on the Mastercard network. Working with trade association partners, the company offers co-branded, association-endorsed credit products to improve financial access to small businesses in traditionally underserved segments and regions. For example, Affiniti has a footprint in the HVAC, community pharmacy, and podiatry sectors, among others.

"Our collaboration with i2c represents a strategic leap forward in addressing the financial needs of small businesses throughout the United States," said Aaron Bai, CEO of Affiniti. "Since partnering with i2c, we have seen triple-digit growth in revenues and transaction volumes month after month. Additionally, we’ve been able to launch tailored programs across various industries and regions, responding to the high demand for financial technology solutions for niche use cases."

"We are joining forces with Affiniti to enable trade associations to offer their small business members a differentiated credit card and expense management product,” said Serena Smith, chief client officer at i2c Inc. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to pioneer payment solutions that are customer-centric at their core, enabled by a platform that can quickly, and efficiently respond to the ever-changing needs of today’s small to mid-sized businesses."

Their live product, operational since Q1 of 2024, will be providing small businesses access to a range of specialized services for 17 different associations representing 9 different industry verticals — and quickly growing. All cards are issued both physically and digitally, and empower business owners with team controls, expense tracking, accounting integrations, and more features.

