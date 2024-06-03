Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Supports Preservation of Historic Pittsburgh Churches

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, a Pittsburgh-based company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, is currently completing restoration work on two of Pittsburgh’s most iconic churches. St. Mary of the Mount, located on Mount Washington, and St. Adalbert in South Side, make up Mary, Queen of Peace Parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. They have stood as pillars of the community for over a century, and their historic preservation requires thorough attention to detail and expert craftsmanship.

“We’re thankful to have been chosen for this restoration project,” said Justin Escajeda, Owner of Escajeda Masonry & Concrete. “St. Mary of the Mount and St. Adalbert are more than just buildings in our area. They are symbols of our community’s religious heritage and history. Historical preservation is our team’s specialty, and as stewards of our city’s heritage, we are committed to preserving their beauty and significance for generations to come.”

St. Mary of the Mount has graced the city’s skyline since its dedication in 1897, giving its parishioners more open space and a place away from the noise of the mills and factories of that time. The church, known for its Gothic architectural style, still sits atop Mount Washington, overlooking the city of Pittsburgh. For generations, it has offered not only a place of celebration and worship but a stunning view that has long captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

St. Adalbert, a Polish Roman Catholic Church, was completed around 1890 and is a tribute to the city’s diverse cultural fabric. As the last remaining of the seven churches that once made up the Prince of Peace Parish, the Romanesque structure remains a symbol of resilience and community spirit in Pittsburgh’s historic South Side.

The restoration work, already underway, encompasses a meticulous process of repointing, recaulking, and restoring the intricate details that define these architectural treasures. Escajeda Masonry & Concrete’s skilled team painstakingly matches the original masonry, ensuring that the churches retain their historical authenticity. As the restoration progresses, these iconic churches continue to serve as vital hubs of community life, hosting cultural events, spiritual gatherings, educational initiatives, and more. The improvements honor Pittsburgh’s past and lay the foundation for a vibrant and thriving future for the Mary, Queen of Peace Parish.

About Escajeda Masonry & Concrete

Escajeda Masonry & Concrete is a fully licensed and certified construction company based in Pittsburgh, PA. Since 2006, they have assisted in masonry restoration and construction in both commercial and residential projects across Western PA, West Virginia, and Ohio. With years of experience in structure integrity and a high mastery of equipment, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete offers services from masonry restoration and new concrete/repairs to historical preservation. For more information, please visit www.escajedamasonry.com.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, journalists and analysts may call 412-760-4621. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.