Xponential Fitness and the American Cancer Society Collaborate to Recognize National Cancer Survivors Month in June

Throughout June, Xponential’s portfolio of brands, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, StretchLab, CycleBar, YogaSix, Rumble Boxing, BFT, and AKT, will be offering donation-based classes for the American Cancer Society as well as co-branded retail, from which proceeds will go to research, treatment, and resources for cancer patients. The brands will also raise awareness for the ACS’s noble cause through social media and blog content spotlighting cancer patients, survivors, and education all month long. To make a donation to the ACS through any of the Xponential brands, visit this page.

“Fighting cancer is an incredibly important cause to the Xponential family,” said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. “Thousands of our members and studio teams are impacted by this awful disease every year, and by combining efforts with a great organization like the American Cancer Society, we can make a positive difference in these people’s lives.”

With a majority of Xponential’s brands spanning numerous modalities of exercise, the company is passionate about supporting the world’s leading cancer-fighting organization. Physical activity is proven to reduce the risks of chronic diseases, including cancer, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Xponential’s workouts, which include Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, yoga, and strength training, can help members achieve the 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and 75 to 100 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity that are recommended each week for optimal physical health and could help prevent chronic illness.

Physical activity also packs immense benefits for those currently battling or recovering from cancer. Not only can exercise improve cardiovascular health and lean muscle mass, it can also help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and group classes like those offered across Xponential’s studios can offer a community of members and friends to lean on for social support.

Tarik Ceric, a melanoma cancer survivor, can attest to the benefits of exercise firsthand. In 2019, at age 24, Ceric was diagnosed with the disease and eventually had surgery to remove several lymph nodes in his neck, followed by chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Side effects included fatigue, skin problems, and what he calls “mental fog,” as well as feelings of depression and loneliness. That’s when he turned to physical exercise and saw a drastic positive change in his well-being.

“Fitness has always been my route toward health and relieving anxiety,” said Ceric. “I like working out with other people and helping them with their health. Fitness and health have always been my therapy.”

