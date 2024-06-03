University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System and Humana, a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care for all Humana Medicare Advantage members in Alabama. (Photo: Business Wire)

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System and Humana, a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care for all Humana Medicare Advantage members in Alabama. (Photo: Business Wire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System and Humana, a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care for all Humana Medicare Advantage members in Alabama.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage members in Alabama now have in-network access to the following UAB and UAB-affiliated facilities:

UAB Hospital

UAB Hospital-Highlands

UAB Callahan Eye Hospital & Clinics

UAB Medical West

UAB Medicine Outpatient Clinics

“UAB is well-respected and well-known for providing quality healthcare to its patients,” said Matt Berger, President of Humana’s Gulf South Region. “We are pleased to be able to offer all of our Humana Medicare Advantage members in Alabama an additional option for high quality healthcare as we help our members achieve and maintain their best health.”

The agreement took effect earlier this year.

