Citi Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for Iberdrola, S.A.’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Iberdrola, S.A. (“Iberdrola”) to act as successor depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Iberdrola’s ADR programme trades in the US over-the-counter (OTC) market under the symbol “IBDRY”. Each ADR represents four ordinary shares of the company. Iberdrola’s underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the Madrid Stock Exchange under the symbol “IBE SM”.

“I am delighted that Citi has been selected by Iberdrola as successor ADR depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 ADR programme,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services at Citi Securities Services. “With Citi’s global presence and investor relations expertise, our platform will help facilitate the continued success of the programme and provide investors with the highest quality ADR services.”

With a focus on enabling the investment process and approximately US$24 trillion in assets under custody and administration, Citi Securities Services goes beyond borders to holistically support securities activity wherever clients need us. Through an integrated suite of Custody, Execution, Fund and Issuer Services, Citi connects and serves clients across the entire investment ecosystem.

Issuer Services is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi’s global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

About Iberdrola

With more than 180 years of history, Iberdrola is today a global energy leader, the leading wind power producer and one of the largest electricity companies in the world in terms of stock market capitalisation. The group supplies energy to nearly 100 million people in dozens of countries, has more than 600,000 shareholders, a workforce of more than 42,000 employees and assets in excess of 150 billion euros.