Constl, a Space World Company, Selects Ciena Optical Technology to Offer High-Capacity Digital Connectivity in India

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constl, a subsidiary of Space World Group, is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) optical technology to offer high speed Metro Area Network (MAN) and National Long Distance (NLD) connectivity services across its state-of-the-art pan-India network. A key aspect of this network is Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e), which will allow Constl to support up to 800G services today, and scale to 1.6T services with WaveLogic 6 (WL6) in the near future.

“We have big ambitions to capitalize on upcoming technology innovations and provide our customers with an alternative choice of a new-age digital infrastructure provider. Ciena will be a key part of our growth story, bringing our customers resilient connectivity and scalable networks. We are building a digital platform to deliver the best-in-class customer experience over a robust fiber infrastructure with self-service capabilities giving customers greater control and visibility of the network. We are rolling out new fiber infrastructure in and between major metro cities connecting data centres, cable landing stations, telco PoPs and other major CSP POPs to further strengthen India’s digital connectivity landscape,” said Sunil Kumar, CEO, Constl.

“Spearheaded by the increasing need for data center interconnectivity and the continued growth of 5G, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more, Constl is leading the game with its unique vision. Ciena’s industry-leading optical technologies will give Constl extra capacity and network programmability to meet the constantly changing demands in our hyper-connected world,” said Amit Malik, Vice President, Ciena India.

Constl’s network will utilize Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS). With the programmability, scale and resiliency provided by Ciena’s RLS photonic layer solution, Constl can respond to unpredictable traffic requirements and adapt its network to the pace of its customers’ business. Constl will also leverage Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite (NCS) to get a centralized, accurate view of the state of its multi-layer network infrastructure, accelerating operational efficiencies when it comes to planning, provisioning, and assurance workflows.

The holding company of Constl, Space World Group, is a conglomerate investing in innovative technology driven companies focused on customer experience in the sectors of Telecom, Metal Fabrication and Chemical Manufacturing for the last 17 years. The Group launched Constl in 2023 to be India’s neutral connectivity provider and deliver top-tier digital telecom infrastructure solutions for the B2B sector.

About Constl

We specialise in delivering top-tier Digital Telecom Infrastructure Solutions within the B2B sector. Our approach is distinct, offering an integrated digital experience built upon our state-of-the-art Pan-India high-speed network. Taking the unique perspective of our customers and the dynamic requirements of the future into account, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that ensure a seamless digital experience for all our clients.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

