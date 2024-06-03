Inocras and Massive Bio Forge Groundbreaking Alliance to Revolutionize Cancer Care with Whole-Genome Insights and Clinical Trial Matching

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras, a leading AI-driven whole genome testing company, and Massive Bio, a cutting-edge AI-driven clinical trial matching platform provider, have joined forces to set a new standard for cancer patient care. This strategic collaboration leverages Inocras's expertise in whole genome sequencing (WGS) and bioinformatics alongside Massive Bio's advanced AI technology for clinical trial matching, with the shared mission of enhancing personalized care for cancer patients.

The cornerstone of this partnership lies in delivering comprehensive genetic testing using whole genome sequencing and analytics while simultaneously offering robust support for clinical trial matching to patients and healthcare providers alike. The combination of these two technologies will pave the way for patients to be informed of future clinical trials for which they may be a match without the need for additional genetic tests, courtesy of the expansive nature of the whole genome data.

Inocras is on a mission to improve how the world diagnoses and treats genetically driven diseases. Specializing in cancer and rare diseases, the company’s whole genome bioinformatics platform offers a comprehensive view of a person’s genetic makeup. This groundbreaking technology is capable of identifying rare and complex mutations often overlooked by conventional genetic tests like standard panel sequencing or whole exome sequencing tests. In an effort to streamline and expand access to whole genome testing for cancer patients and their providers, the company recently unveiled a user-friendly digital platform, which allows patients to request a test order.

Rebecca Jang, Chief of Strategy Officer of Inocras, emphasizes the significance of the strategic alliance. "While we excel in WGS testing, which captures more genetic mutations and deeper insights on patients’ cancer, not all patients have available treatment options matched with their biomarkers. For them, clinical trials are their next hope. Given the historically burdensome task of finding suitable clinical trials for cancer patients, partnering with Massive Bio is paramount. Our robust biomarker data will be further enriched by Massive Bio's capabilities, facilitating more precise patient matching with effective clinical trials. All of these will be on a single digital platform."

Massive Bio is building the largest global oncology/hematology network to transform patient recruitment at scale with more than 120,000 patients, 5,000 physicians, 40 Pharma and CRO Customers, and 50 Partners. Massive Bio’s real-time, AI-driven platform, Synergy-AI, can analyze and summarize extensive medical records, including biomarker data from multiple sources, to match patients with over 14,000 clinical trials instantly. Massive Bio’s predictive analytics maximizes trial enrollment potential and significantly reduces screen failures.

Toygun Onaran, Chief Financial Officer of Massive Bio, notes the significance of the partnership: " We are setting a new standard in cancer care, emphasizing a data-driven and patient-centric approach by harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge genomic testing to increase access for cancer patients benefiting from precision medicine. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to offering cancer patients the best care possible, tailored to their unique genetic profiles."

The combined expertise and innovative solutions of both companies promise to usher in a new era in personalized cancer care. Both parties highlighted, “Together, we are charting a transformative path for cancer patients.”

For more details on this transformative initiative, visit Inocras and Massive Bio.

About Inocras Inc:

Inocras Inc. (formerly Genome Insight, Inc,) is an AI-driven platform company providing whole genome insights to enable personalized care in cancer and rare diseases. Founded in 2020 by a team of physician-scientists, geneticists, and bioinformaticians, its mission has been to improve how patients are diagnosed and treated by unlocking the full potential of genomic data. It has developed an IP-protected technology and proprietary whole genome insight platform while achieving operational excellence in our CLIA certified and CAP accredited lab.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio’s vision is to cover entire Pharma value chain with disruptive solutions to improve entire ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. Massive Bio is a unique tech-enabled big data platform with multiple use cases — addressing all friction points in end-to-end patient journey, enabling access to advanced treatment options for patients and optimizing drug commercialization for pharma. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.