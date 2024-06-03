BIOQuébec and Maryland Tech Council Forge New Partnership to Advance Life Sciences

LAVAL, Québec & FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec and the Maryland Tech Council (MTC) are delighted to announce a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will enhance cooperation and collaboration between life sciences sectors in Québec and Maryland. This partnership aims to foster mutual benefits and strengthen biopharma and biotech industries in both regions through shared information and opportunities.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation that will enable members of both organizations to access resources, connect with international markets, and participate in exclusive events tailored to foster growth and innovation in the life sciences industry. These may include bilateral events such as trade missions, pitch competitions, and conferences.

BIOQuébec’s CEO Benoit Larose stated, "We are pleased to partner with the Maryland Tech Council through this memorandum of understanding. This collaboration not only provides our respective members with valuable opportunities to connect but also ensures mutual benefits, enriching the biotech sectors in both Québec and Maryland through shared knowledge and initiatives. It is a practical step to expand our reach and impact, strengthening our industries on an international scale."

Maryland Tech Council CEO Kelly Schulz stated, “This exciting collaboration with BIOQuébec will leverage the unique strengths of our organizations to foster knowledge exchange and connect our members to new markets. We are delighted to work with BIOQuébec to advance the frontiers of life sciences through shared expertise and innovation."

“In Québec, we leverage international partnerships to build an even stronger, more vibrant life sciences ecosystem. The agreement between BIOQuébec and the Maryland Tech Council will see us working together to foster growth and innovation in a sector that is critical to both our economies,” said Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

“It’s always a good thing when Québec builds economic ties with other countries. The partnership between BIOQuébec and Maryland Tech Council is a great example of how cooperation can accelerate innovation in a key sector,” added Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

Maryland and Quebec have a shared history of collaboration, including signing an agreement in 2020 and renewing it in 2023 to jointly promote trade and innovation, particularly in the life sciences and public health sectors.

“We are thrilled to see Maryland and Quebec solidify their partnership with this new agreement, which will continue to open doors for biotech companies in both regions,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “We look forward to working with the Maryland Tech Council to support this MOU and help our Maryland companies connect with new partners and opportunities in Quebec.”

This partnership represents a commitment from both organizations to not only advance their respective sectors but also to create real-world opportunities for their members.

Additional information about the specific events and opportunities that will arise from this partnership will be shared with members in the coming months.

About BIOQuébec

BIOQuébec is a non-profit association, entirely funded by its members. It represents over 190 companies and organizations in Quebec working in the life sciences industry, particularly in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. Our members are involved in all stages of the health innovation chain and significantly contribute to improving the quality of life of citizens. Their activities include the discovery of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, as well as their development, manufacturing, and marketing. BIOQuébec is the voice of the industry, promotes networking and economic development, and acts as a link between the private sector and stakeholders. For more information and details visit www.bioquebec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. Follow us at mdtechcouncil.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.