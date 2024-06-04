Wipro Launches an AI-Assisted Security and Risk Platform, Powered by Zscaler

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has partnered with Zscaler to introduce Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform. Wipro Cyber X-Ray empowers enterprise CXOs to make optimized security investment decisions and communicate cyber values to senior leadership and the board.

Security business leaders often struggle to access comprehensive risk visibility across their varied cyber projects, and some may have difficulty justifying the spending to sustain cybersecurity programs and ensure continued cyber resilience in this age of constant disruption. Wipro Cyber X-Ray offers an easy-to-navigate executive dashboard to visualize cyber risk posture, activate cyber initiatives, and deliver value to the organization by helping to understand over- or under-investment in security programs.

Wipro Cyber X-Ray, powered by Zscaler, provides business intelligence that will allow security leaders to confidently communicate to the board the value of current cyber investments through a cost vs. impact analysis.

“Cyber threats are ever-evolving, as are compliance requirements,” said Tony Buffomante, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro. “Wipro Cyber X-Ray helps top management executives make more informed decisions based on the intelligence provided and validates if the cyber investment is helping them achieve the desired maturity. The platform also provides security processes, strategy, and performance benchmarking to help enhance organizations’ cybersecurity posture. With many teams being asked to do more with less, we are pleased to collaborate with Zscaler to provide clients with a security management tool that provides visibility and enables efficient allocation of cyber investments.”

“Wipro Cyber X-Ray, powered by Zscaler, is a compelling platform designed to give top management a single pane of glass view of the enterprise’s cyber risks associated with the business posture,” said Karl Soderlund, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner and Alliances Sales Zscaler. “While cybersecurity remains one of the core topics for the board and top management, cybersecurity leaders have been facing challenges to communicate easily understood value. Wipro Cyber X-Ray solves this challenge by providing insights and visibility into an organization’s cyber health.”

Additional insights can be found in this executive-level webinar.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.