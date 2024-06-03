SolasCure Selected for Innovate UK Global Incubator Programme in Houston

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLASCURE Ltd (SolasCure), a biotechnology company developing a novel treatment to transform chronic wound care, today announced it has been selected for Innovate UK’s Global Incubator Programme in Houston, US. The programme, which is focused on commercialising innovative solutions for unmet healthcare needs, is delivered in partnership with the Texas Medical Centre (TMC), the largest medical complex globally. The programme will support the future entry of Aurase Wound Gel, SolasCure’s first investigational product for the treatment of millions of patients with chronic wounds worldwide, into the US market.

SolasCure is one of 16 healthcare companies selected for the Global Incubator Programme in Houston. The Company’s participation in the programme builds on the recent European Innovation Council’s Accelerator Grant and Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Grant wins to further advance the development of Aurase Wound Gel.

The 6-month Global Incubator Programme is fully funded by Innovate UK and includes two intensive market visits to Houston, a dynamic health research hub with over 1,760 life science companies, healthcare facilities and research institutions. These visits will focus on customer discovery, mentorship, and investor networking, including engagement with hospital administrators, procurement, and reimbursement professionals, to support the future entry of Aurase Wound Gel for the US market.

" It is a real boost to our journey at SolasCure to be selected for this Global Incubator Programme, continuing the momentum from our recent EIC Accelerator and the BMC grant wins. This represents another key piece of industry validation and recognition by TMC/TMC-Innovation, global leaders in medical innovation, that SolasCure has the potential to address a huge unmet need," commented Lee Harle, Chief Executive Officer of SolasCure. "TMC is the largest medical complex in the world and gaining access to this expertise and network will be invaluable in strengthening our plans for SolasCure and Aurase Wound Gel in the US."

For more information about SolasCure, please visit: https://solascure.com/.