MedCerts and Lifework Announce New Partnership to Elevate Allied Health Training

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedCerts proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Lifework aimed at transforming Allied Health education. Lifework will significantly enhance its offerings by providing a selection of MedCerts’ Allied Health Programs to its students. This partnership is set to innovate educational opportunities, enabling students to access MedCerts' comprehensive short-term online and blended learning programs.

This new and strategic partnership will provide students with the opportunity to become trained and nationally certified in their field, in roles such as Professional Coder, Surgical Technologist and Medical Assistant. Featuring both online, interactive learning and hybrid, in-person formats, the programs ensure that students gain the technical knowledge and practical skills essential for success in the healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to support additional opportunities for our students and alumni through our partnership with MedCerts," Frank Swiger, CEO of Lifework, said. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing state-of-the-art programs that align with national credentials and in-demand occupations, ultimately benefiting both students and local employers."

"At MedCerts, we're genuinely excited about teaming up with Lifework. This partnership isn't solely about expanding our reach; it's about making a meaningful difference in people's lives," shared Craig Sprinkle, CEO of MedCerts. "Together, we're combining our passion for education with Lifework's commitment to student success. It's about building connections, fostering growth, and empowering individuals to achieve their goals. We're proud to be part of this journey with Lifework."

By incorporating MedCerts' industry-leading online programs, Lifework aims to meet the diverse needs of its audience, offering flexible learning options that resonate with existing students and alumni. The partnership underscores Lifework's dedication to delivering innovative educational solutions that equip students with the skills demanded by today's job market.

For more information about Lifework's Allied Health programs in partnership with MedCerts, please visit lifeworkeducation.medcerts.com.

About Lifework:

Lifework is a leading educational institution dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality learning experiences that empower students to achieve their academic and career goals. With a focus on innovation and community engagement, Lifework offers a diverse range of programs and resources designed to support student success and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the communities it serves.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.