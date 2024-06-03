Great American Insurance Group Announces New Collaboration with Amwins Program Underwriters

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Ocean Marine Division is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), part of Amwins’ Underwriting division, to provide comprehensive coverage solutions through its marine cargo and stock throughput program.

The relationship with APU also provides Great American with access to new distribution and revenue streams to continue growing its ocean cargo business.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Amwins through APU’s marine cargo program,” said Michael Csorba, Divisional President, Great American Ocean Marine. “The group’s track record of profitability aligns well with our bottom-line underwriting approach. With more than 60 years of ocean marine expertise, we will help APU profitably grow the program while further diversifying our marine portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Great American to enhance our cargo program. The breadth of Great American’s marine expertise adds tremendous value for our insureds and helps further Amwins’ mission to offer the highest standard of specialty insurance solutions,” said Ryan Armijo, President of Amwins’ Underwriting Division. “Together, we are able to provide clients with unparalleled service and offerings in the marine marketplace.”

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually.

About Amwins Program Underwriters

Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 35 programs, generating premiums in excess of $630 million.

About Great American’s Ocean Marine Division

For more than 60 years, Great American’s Ocean Marine Division has responded to the special needs of marine-based businesses by developing one of the most extensive selections of Ocean Marine insurance products available from a single carrier. That means tailored coverage for virtually all marine insurance needs, from small resort marinas to commercial watercraft and luxury yachts. The Ocean Marine Division has a specialized focus that offers customers unparalleled experience and expertise, in both underwriting and claims. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company and Great American Alliance Insurance Company, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the DC.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

