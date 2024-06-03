The City University of New York School of Law Expands Partnership with Kaplan to Provide All Students with Free Prep Courses for the Bar Exam

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City University of New York School of Law announces that it will provide all of its graduating students with free comprehensive test prep for the bar exam through an expanded partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. 2024 CUNY Law graduates will be the first to benefit from the partnership. In addition to comprehensive bar review for all CUNY Law students, Kaplan will also provide the school with enhanced curriculum support to benefit all students throughout their law school journey.

“CUNY Law is immensely proud to offer all students bar exam preparation at absolutely no cost to them. The institution bearing this cost is a clear example of our mission in action and something we are proud to offer our students,” said David Baluarte, senior associate dean of academic affairs, City University of New York School of Law. “We are looking forward to Kaplan joining our talented faculty and staff in CUNY Law’s efforts to support student success from their first day through the bar exam and beyond.”

“Kaplan is excited to strengthen this partnership with CUNY School of Law to offer this game-changing academic opportunity for tomorrow’s practicing attorneys. By becoming an All Access partner and investing in comprehensive integrated programming that culminates in free bar exam prep, CUNY is demonstrating that it understands the importance of supporting their diverse student population from orientation through graduation,” said Kimberly Batrice Hytree, executive director of bar institutional programs, Kaplan. “The bar exam is the capstone experience in the journey of aspiring lawyers and we’re going to be at CUNY Law students’ side every step of the way with the necessary content and skill development to help them be successful.”

As part of Kaplan’s All Access initiative, institutions of higher learning can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals—with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and CUNY Law is its newest All Access partner, joining Rutgers Law School, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University, and Spelman College, among others. Cleveland State University is also a partner and recently expanded the offering to its alumni.

About the City University of New York School of Law

The City University of New York School of Law is the nation’s leading public interest law school and ranked highest in diversity of students and faculty. CUNY Law has a dual mission: to recruit and train excellent public interest lawyers and to diversify the legal profession so that it includes and reflects more people and communities needed to transform justice.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

