CoagCo LLC Announces Agreement with CHAMPS GPO for its Innovative Nosebleed Device

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoagCo LLC, a Cleveland-based medical device company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO), a group purchasing organization that leverages the purchasing power of more than 20,000 member locations across the U.S. to support supplier businesses and provide savings to its members.

CHAMPS GPO will include CoagCo’s proprietary nosebleed device, Coag it NP7®, a nasal packing device designed for painless insertion by secondary providers for nosebleeds in a trauma setting, in its portfolio of contracts offered to members. Coag it NP7 utilizes an anatomically designed polyvinyl alcohol sponge device (PVA) attached to a handle for a quick, one-handed insertion that stops nosebleeds and speeds patient trauma assessment. CoagCo LLC was chosen as an Innovation Fund Award winner in 2023, Northeast Ohio’s most active and successful early-stage fund.

"We are excited to partner with CHAMPS GPO to offer a simple, safe and effective, nosebleed device for first responders, Urgent Care Centers, Family Health Centers, and Emergency Rooms," said Susan M. Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer at CoagCo LLC.

“Continuing our tradition of providing members with savings and access to game-changing healthcare innovations, the addition of the Coag it NP7 device to our portfolio allows us to offer a device that is an important tool for anyone treating or experiencing epistaxis,” said Jan Elder, director of contracting services for CHAMPS GPO. “We’re thrilled to partner with a Cleveland based company and fulfill our promise to connect our members with quality products.”

Advantages of the Coag it NP7 device include ease of use by clinicians, EMT’s, and other first responders, faster and improved patient comfort compared to standard nasal packing, and the ability to immediately treat the nosebleed and continue airway assessment and management.

About CoagCo LLC

CoagCo LLC is a Cleveland-based medical device company developing and commercializing products for blood loss control. The Company’s first product, Coag it NP7®, has been demonstrated to provide excellent results to control nosebleeds and is available for sale to healthcare providers in the US.

About CHAMPS GPO, based in Cleveland, Ohio, supports healthcare and business & industry member supply chain initiatives through its expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics and customized service. For more information about CHAMPS GPO, visit www.champsgpo.com.