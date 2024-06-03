Massive Bio and Un Ensayo Para Mi Partner to Transform Oncology Clinical Trial Access and Deploy AI Technologies Across LATAM at #ASCO24

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASCO Annual Meeting – Massive Bio, renowned leader in AI-driven oncology solutions, and Un Ensayo Para Mi (UEPM), a premier clinical trial search platform in Latin America, are excited to announce an expanded partnership. This collaboration will extend Massive Bio’s reach across nine LATAM countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, to improve clinical trial access and patient care.

Dr. Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio, remarked, "Expanding our collaboration with UEPM is a pivotal step in our mission to democratize access to clinical trials globally. By leveraging UEPM’s extensive network and our AI technology, we can ensure that more patients in LATAM have access to cutting-edge therapies."

Massive Bio’s advanced AI technology streamlines the clinical trial enrollment process, reducing the time and effort required for patient matching. This partnership will facilitate better access to clinical trials for cancer patients in LATAM, helping to bridge the gap between innovative treatments and the patients who need them most.

Dr. Georgina Sposetti, CEO and Founder of Un Ensayo Para Mi, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Massive Bio to bring advanced oncology clinical trial matching to our region. This collaboration will significantly improve the accessibility and efficiency of finding suitable clinical trials for our cancer patients, ultimately enhancing their treatment outcomes and quality of life."

Un Ensayo Para Mi’s robust platform allows patients and healthcare providers to search for clinical trials that match specific medical conditions and treatment needs. By integrating Massive Bio’s AI-driven solutions, UEPM can offer more accurate and timely clinical trial matches, thereby increasing participation rates and advancing cancer research.

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD MSEd, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, emphasized, "As someone with strong ties to LATAM, this partnership is personal to me. We are bringing our AI solutions at scale to further our mutual missions of helping cancer patients, supporting physicians, advancing research and development, and transforming LATAM into a new innovation hub for clinical trials."

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio’s vision is to cover entire Pharma value chain with disruptive solutions to improve entire ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. Massive Bio is a unique tech-enabled big data platform with multiple use cases — addressing all friction points in end-to-end patient journey, enabling access to advanced treatment options for patients and optimizing drug commercialization for pharma. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.

About Un Ensayo Para Mi:

Un Ensayo Para Mi is the first clinical trial search platform in Spanish, aiming to connect doctors, patients, and researchers to facilitate access to approved clinical trials in Latin America. The platform provides simple, reliable, and accessible information about medical research, helping to democratize clinical trial participation and improve patient care across the region. Learn more at Un Ensayo Para Mi