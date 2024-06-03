The Bliss Group Partners with Women in Cleantech and Sustainability to Found New York City Chapter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expanding its support of women in the green economy, the international networking organization, Women in Cleantech and Sustainability (WCS) today announced the creation of its New York City Chapter and inaugural event. Co-chaired by long-time volunteer and Board Member Kirpa Grewal and Senior Vice President and Co-Lead of The Bliss Group’s Impact Practice Emily Porro, the NYC chapter joins the ranks alongside established chapters in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, and Paris.

To celebrate this occasion, WCS will host an inaugural event, “Green Rising: Women Driving Cleantech Innovation in NYC” on June 26th, 2024, at The Bliss Group’s offices in midtown Manhattan. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with influential women driving climate and sustainability innovation in and around New York City.

Panelists include Stephanie Stahl, Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group; Lisa Chamberlain, the Communications Lead and an urban strategist at the Centre for Urban Transformation, an initiative of the World Economic Forum; Angela Oberg, the Chief Climate Officer and Senior Director of Climate Action and Sustainability at Rutgers University; Tiya Gordon, Founder of startup itsElectric; and Krystal Persaud, Designer and Climate Entrepreneur whose Grouphug Solar solar panels secured funding by Mark Cuban on ABC's Shark Tank. More information and registration can be found here.

“The vibrant ecosystem of climate startups and sustainability initiatives in New York City serves as an ideal backdrop for WCS's expansion efforts,” said WCS Chairwoman, President of SmartWaste Inc, and co-host of the Trash Magic Podcast, Sara Eve Fuentes. “The chapter's establishment underscores our commitment to amplifying the voices of women in leadership roles and fostering a robust professional network within the New York City community.”

Lisa Ann Pinkerton, WCS's founder and current Vice Chairwoman, as well as CEO for Technica Communications and host of the Earthlings 2.0 podcast, shared her enthusiasm for the appointment of Emily Porro and Kirpa Grewal as co-chairs of the New York City chapter.

"New York City is a hub of forward-thinking climate innovation, finance, and media, making it an ideal location to amplify and influence our mission," remarked Pinkerton. "Emily's deep expertise in climate communication and Kirpa's invaluable contributions to WCS makes them the perfect duo to lead our efforts in this pivotal region."

Kirpa Grewal is a dedicated environmentalist and sustainability advocate with a rich background in environmental science and humanitarian work. Her career encompasses significant roles, including Co-Chair of the Volunteerism Committee and Executive Committee member of the WCS Board of Directors. As an expert in natural resource management and climate science, Kirpa has led numerous initiatives to protect vital ecosystems and promote global environmental change. She actively contributes to fundraising and finance efforts at MOBY, a social enterprise, and serves as a Youth Ocean Leader with the Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) and a Hero Guide within the Viriverse. Kirpa's influence spans various sectors, and her commitment to sustainability drives her ongoing efforts to foster meaningful connections and inspire collective action for a more sustainable future.

Emily Porro brings proven PR experience and passion for supporting organizations dedicated to positive social and environmental change to her role as Co-Lead of the Women in Cleantech and Sustainability New York City chapter. A seasoned communications strategist, Emily has worked with clients at every stage of the corporate life cycle — from sustainable and climate startups to iconic global brands. Emily has held senior-level leadership positions at some of the most respected PR and communications firms in the world. In her more than 20 years as a PR professional, she has led programs that have defined industries, shaped messaging, educated audiences, and moved the needle for numerous companies and causes. Emily serves as a U.S. advisor on the UNDP’s Climate Communications Task Force and is a mentor to emerging climate technology startups through the NASDAQ entrepreneur center’s Mentor Makers, a mentor matching platform. Further, Emily is a recognized thought leader in public relations, with work frequently published in publications such as Forbes and PRNEWS.

About Women in Cleantech and Sustainability

Founded in 2011, Women in Cleantech and Sustainability (WCS) fosters an influential network of professionals to further the roles of women in growing the green economy and making a positive impact on the environment. The nonprofit leads a community of over 15,000 professional women and men around the world working to drive sustainable change. Members range from students and entry-level professionals to founders, C-suite executives, and investors. The organization hosts monthly events focused on trends in the green industry, professional and personal development, and networking. The 501(c)6 organization is supported primarily by volunteers, member donations, and sponsorship support. For more information, please visit www.WomenCleantechSustainability.org. You can support us in one of three ways: 1. Support us by connecting with us on social media (LinkedIn/Instagram), 2. Donate to WCS via PayPal, 3. Become a member or corporate sponsor, and get your team involved!

About The Bliss Group

The Bliss Group is a marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy, and purpose. We discover the insights that bring change to life for organizations across the sustainability, healthcare, financial, technology, business, and professional sectors. Our work is about building value that echoes in the minds of stakeholders and the marketplace. With each narrative and every strategy, we employ deep intelligence, rich industry experience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence to transform brands into beacons of influence and impact. The Bliss Group is part of the Next Practices Group, a founder-driven network of firms with more than 260 team members from London to Los Angeles, working together to unlock organizations and their growth opportunities through creative solutions and emerging technologies. For more information, please visit www.theblissgrp.com.