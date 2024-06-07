CORRECTING and REPLACING TekSynap Celebrates VA LAN CCT (IRP) Award

From its inception, TekSynap has made modernized and secure healthcare environments a reality for our veterans nationwide. We support the VA by designing, provisioning, and supporting mission-focused, location-aware wireless networks. These mission services are deployed nationwide across VA hospitals, clinics, and administrative spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

TEKSYNAP CELEBRATES VA LAN CCT (IRP) AWARD

A Testament to Long-Standing Support and Innovation

After a rigorous process spanning 18 months, four protests, and four separate proposal submissions, TekSynap has been awarded the VA LAN CCT (IRP) contract with our SEWP V prime, Alvarez LLC, and our OEM partner, Juniper Networks. This achievement reflects TekSynap's commitment to excellence and is a milestone that marks the company's long-standing support for Veterans Affairs (VA).

“This was a multi-year effort by the entire team, culminating with an award, representing a tectonic shift in the VA’s LAN switching infrastructure. This award is the first time in 25 years the VA has switched gears regarding their LAN switch technologies. This award represents only a fraction of the VA’s networks – which means there is so much more work to do for our Veterans.” - Kamran Jinnah, CEO, TekSynap

TekSynap's relationship with the VA dates to the company's inception, showcasing a history rich in collaboration and technological advancement. The scope of this relationship has evolved over the years, with TekSynap providing critical infrastructure installation services and becoming a trusted advisor in process re-engineering at the project, program, and enterprise levels.

The VA LAN CCT (IRP) refreshes over 17,000 LAN switches across eight Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs), covering various CONUS and OCONUS regions. TekSynap's role extends beyond procurement and delivery; the company is responsible for migrating configurations of existing Cisco switches into the JUNOS operating system format and deploying advanced micro-segmentation and zero-trust enabling capabilities via VX LAN topologies.

This program is critical to our nation's veterans and is required for multiple VA initiatives to move forward, including TekSynap's own NextGen Wireless upgrades. The initial validation of the architecture in the VA's Cleveland, OH Labs will be followed by an IOC at the first installation site at White River Junction, VT.

The total contract value is $170M, and the performance period is from March 27, 2024, to March 26, 2028. The place of performance includes 63 VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and 317 remote clinics in the CONUS and OCONUS.

“Alvarez LLC is proud to partner with TekSynap Corporation and Juniper Networks on this landmark VA LAN contract. This award not only underscores the innovation and expertise our teams bring to the table but also represents a significant step forward in enhancing the technological capabilities of the Veterans Affairs infrastructure. We are committed to delivering robust, secure, and cutting-edge network solutions that will have a long-lasting positive impact on the VA's operations and, most importantly, on the lives of our veterans. This contract is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our collaborative teams, and we look forward to continuing this journey of excellence together.”- Josh Gauldfeldt, Senior Vice President of Sales, Alvarez LLC

About Alvarez LLC:

Alvarez LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVO/SB) delivering technology solutions to our Federal Government clients through our National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V (SEWP V), National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer – Commodities and Solutions (CIO-CS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) FirstSource II prime contracts in conjunction with our Vendor Partners. https://alvarezit.com/

About TekSynap:

In a world full of products, we have solutions.

TekSynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customer's unique requirements and designing solutions that deliver accurate results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers' needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry. https://www.teksynap.com