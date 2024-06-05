Sintavia Awarded Hypersonic Development Contract by U.S. Department of Defense

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sintavia, LLC, the world’s first all-digital aerospace component manufacturer, announced today that it had been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Defense for the development of additively manufactured hypersonic propulsion components. The contract, part of the Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (“GAMMA-H”) project, contracted through the S²MARTS OTA managed by National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL), was awarded in part to Sintavia to develop and prove out the robust quality and operational processes needed to design and manufacture critical precision components needed for hypersonic flight. By validating these processes specifically with respect to hypersonic propulsion components, Sintavia’s efforts under GAMMA-H will be able to be used across the growing hypersonic industrial base. The contract is expected to run through 2025.

“The GAMMA-H award represents an important step forward in developing and formalizing standard additive manufacturing processes that can be used across the industry for hypersonic production,” said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia’s Founder & CEO. “As the industry leader in this effort, Sintavia is uniquely positioned to work with the GAMMA-H project to successfully develop and validate these processes. We are grateful to the GAMMA-H team for their trust in Sintavia regarding this absolutely critical national security imperative.”

Announced in October 2023 with a budget of $106.7M, the GAMMA-H project is a joint effort between the Office of Secretary of Defense ManTech and the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. In addition to the direct GAMMA-H award, Sintavia supports several other efforts also funded by the GAMMA-H project.

Sintavia is the world’s first all-digital Aerospace & Defense component manufacturer. The company uses generative design to simulate, additively manufacture, post-process, test, and certify a new generation of complex mechanical components for lead system integrators and platform OEMs globally. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations, as well as numerous customer supplier recognitions. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.