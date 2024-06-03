Knightscope Selects Partner for K1 Super Tower

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a partnership with EnGoPlanet, a Houston-based innovative solar street lighting company, to jointly develop the Knightscope K1 Super Tower (“K1ST”).

Knightscope first introduced the concept of the K1ST during the Company’s Innovation Week earlier this year. The K1ST is a 20 ft. tall, solar-powered street light that incorporates a blue-light strobe, emergency communications, 360-degree ultra-HD video, Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”), Automated License Plate Recognition (“ALPR”), a mass-notification speaker and an interactive display designed to make sustainable infrastructure and public safety accessible to everyone.

“Knightscope is rethinking every aspect of public safety technology,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “Pairing EnGoPlanet’s sustainable street lights with our innovative portfolio of capabilities will help illuminate more areas and set the new standard for city and campus safety.”

The current Administration’s introduction of the Energy Security and Climate Change Investments in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides incentives for lowering energy costs, on-shoring clean energy manufacturing, and for the promotion of climate-smart solutions in rural communities. Investments in sustainable solar projects like the recent $7B Solar for All program underscore the need for innovative solutions like the K1ST and provide a clear indication for future market demand in the near term.

”We have been hard at work transforming conventional street lighting to one of the most advanced solar, battery and LED solutions in the market – and we are excited to work with Knightscope to leverage that technology to further the public safety mission in an innovative way,” said Petar Mirovic, Chief Executive Officer, EnGoPlanet.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

About EnGoPlanet

EnGoPlanet, based in Houston, Texas, is a leader in solar street lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable products. Born from a desire to harness the power of free, clean energy, EnGoPlanet is devoted to creating infrastructure solutions designed to collect and store energy while building a sustainable and energy-independent future. Our mission is to illuminate communities worldwide while reducing environmental impact and enhancing the quality of life for all. For more information, visit www.engoplanet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

