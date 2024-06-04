Forcura and HealthRev Partners Announce Ecosystem Partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company, announces a strategic ecosystem partnership with HealthRev Partners, a prominent provider of revenue cycle management services for the home health, hospice, and palliative care sectors. This collaboration focuses on enhancing the referral process for agencies operating in these critical healthcare segments.

Through this innovative partnership, agencies will benefit from a seamless and integrated approach to managing referrals, ensuring smoother transitions of care and improved communication between healthcare providers. By combining Forcura's cutting-edge workflow management solutions with HealthRev Partners' revenue cycle management expertise, agencies can expect increased operational efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and enhanced overall performance.

"We are excited to embark on this ecosystem partnership with Forcura," said Michael Greenlee, Founder and CEO of HealthRev Partners. "By aligning our strengths and resources, we are confident that we can drive positive outcomes for agencies and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

“Forcura’s mission to empower better patient care is aligned with HealthRev Partners’ expertise in helping clients create predictable revenue,” said Windy Adams, Senior Vice President of Client Experience and Strategic Partnerships at Forcura. "Financially stable organizations are always better equipped to truly focus on their staff and patients.”

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology solutions. By working together to optimize the documentation and revenue cycle management processes, Forcura and HealthRev Partners are paving the way for enhanced operational performance and better patient care delivery across the continuum of care.

About Forcura

Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care and improves business performance for providers via its automated workflow, collaboration and analytics SaaS solutions. The company is deeply committed to empowering better patient care and elevating the role of post-acute in the broader healthcare continuum. The company is a 2024 Best in KLAS® Winner, is a certified Great Place to Work™ employer, and has ranked for the seventh consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. For more information visit forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

About HealthRev Partners

HealthRev Partners is a trusted provider of revenue cycle management services tailored to the unique needs of home health, hospice, and palliative care agencies. With a commitment to technology, optimizing financial performance and streamlining operations, HealthRev Partners helps healthcare organizations create predictable revenue. For more information visit healthrevpartners.com or follow HealthRev Partners on LinkedIn.