Air Industries Group Reports Amendment to Loan Agreement with Webster Bank

BAY SHORE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Industries Group (“Air Industries”) (NYSE American: AIRI), a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for large aerospace and defense prime contractors, today reported that it has reached an agreement with Webster Bank, its primary lender to amend the Company’s Current Credit Facility.

The modified Credit Facility provides for the following:

A waiver of the failure to achieve the fixed charge coverage ratio for the period ended March 31, 2024, A reduction in certain financial covenant metrics for the balance of calendar 2024 and the first calendar quarter of 2025, An advance under the term loan of $1 million to be used for capital expenditures and a reduction in annual amortization of the principal of the term loan by approximately $135,000. The increase in term loan was offset, in part, by a modification in the availability formula under the revolving credit line.

“I am pleased that we reached this agreement with our lender,” said Lou Melluzzo, CEO of Air Industries Group. “I am confident that fiscal 2024 is on track to be a year of growth. I believe our modified agreement provides us sufficient flexibility and liquidity to support our strategic plan. The amendment to our Current Credit Facility will be filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.”

ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

Air Industries Group is a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for large aerospace and defense prime contractors. Its products include landing gears, flight controls, engine mounts and components for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines and other complex machines. Whether it is a small individual component or complete assembly, its high quality and extremely reliable products are used in mission critical operations that are essential for the safety of military personnel and civilians.

Additional information about Air Industries can be found in its filings with the SEC and on its website at www.airindustriesgroup.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace, future revenues, earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, the ability to realize firm backlog and projected backlog, cost cutting measures, potential future results and acquisitions, are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of projects due to variability in size, scope and duration, the inherent discrepancy in actual results from estimates, projections and forecasts made by management, regulatory delays, changes in government funding and budgets, and other factors, including general economic conditions, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, as a supplemental profitability measure because management finds it useful to understand and evaluate results, excluding the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, stock based compensation expenses, and nonrecurring expenses and outlays, prior to consideration of the impact of other potential sources and uses of cash, such as working capital items. This calculation may differ in method of calculation from similarly titled measures used by other companies and may be different than the EBITDA calculation used by our lenders for purposes of determining compliance with our financial covenants. This Non-GAAP measure may have limitations when understanding performance as it excludes the financial impact of transactions such as interest expense necessary to conduct the Company’s business and therefore are not intended to be an alternative to financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its forward looking Adjusted EBITDA target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because items such as amortization of stock-based compensation and interest expense, which are specific items that impact these measures, have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, or cannot be predicted. For example, quantification of stock-based compensation is not possible as it requires inputs such as future grants and stock prices which are not currently ascertainable.