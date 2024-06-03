Teledyne Brown Engineering Selected for Natrium Project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has been selected by TerraPower as a supplier for the Natrium™ Reactor Demonstration Project in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

The Natrium plant consists of a 345-Megawatt electric sodium-cooled fast reactor and a molten salt-based energy storage system. Due to its unique storage technology, the plant can boost output when needed and integrate with renewable resources for more cost effective decarbonization of the electric grid, while producing dispatchable carbon-free energy.

TerraPower has selected Teledyne Brown Engineering to provide the design, fabrication and testing of a prototype In-Vessel Transfer Machine (IVTM). This system will load, remove, and manipulate core components within the reactor vessel during refueling operations.

“We are pleased to be a part of TerraPower’s team, supporting the goal of bringing clean, reliable and stable energy to market,” stated Scott Hall, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “Our team is diligently working to provide the best solution to enable the Natrium plant’s efficiency.”

The design phase will be followed by a production model intended for installation at the demonstration plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, and energy industries. For over seven decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations, and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering visit: http://www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.