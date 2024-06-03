AECOM awarded U.S. nationwide program management services contract to support FEMA’s disaster resilience efforts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded AECOM a single-award professional services contract that has a one year base period with two one-year option periods that can be exercised at the government’s discretion to provide advisory and program management services to its four Consolidated Resource Centers (CRCs) in Winchester, VA (East); Denton, TX (Central); Sacramento, CA (West) and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (Atlantic). Under the contract, AECOM will support FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program which is focused on repairing and/or replacing damaged public infrastructure after catastrophic disasters.

“The delivery of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will allow state, tribal and local governments, and disaster relief nonprofits to quickly respond and drive the recovery of communities impacted by major disasters,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “This critical work ties directly into our Sustainable Legacies strategy, rooted in our commitment to deliver a better world. Our vision, world-class technical teams, and leadership in disaster resiliency uniquely positions us to bring this critical program to completion.”

CRCs were established to improve the efficiency, precision, and transparency of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. AECOM will support FEMA’s mission to validate, consolidate, collate, and review infrastructure projects, as well as provide technical support for Environmental Planning and Historical Preservation (EHP) and insurance. This critical work provides communities impacted from disasters with resources to recover more quickly. AECOM will also help FEMA meet and deliver their equity commitments, by providing critical disaster support to underserved communities.

“We’re proud AECOM has successfully interacted with FEMA for more than 40 years on community resiliency initiatives,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business. “Leveraging our team of highly skilled technical staff, many who have dedicated their careers to supporting FEMA’s mission, AECOM is well positioned to enhance the delivery and processing of these federal grants to build better, stronger, more resilient infrastructure nationwide.”

